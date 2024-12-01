By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

CONTROVERSIES surrounding Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio’s recent kill remarks and intel fund spending could help lay the groundwork for meaningful reforms, a labor leader said at the weekend.

“This focus [on Ms. Duterte] is not a distraction but rather a prerequisite for meaningful reform, including labor reforms,” Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Jose Sonny G. Matula told BusinessWorld in a Viber chat over the weekend.

“By addressing issues such as misuse of public funds or human rights abuses, we lay the groundwork for a government that is trustworthy and truly responsive to the needs of workers. Accountability strengthens institutions, which are essential for implementing and sustaining labor reforms that benefit the Filipino people,” he added.

The Nagkaisa Labor Coalition, which picketed several areas in Manila on Nov. 30 to mark the 161st birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio, called for various worker reforms, including the end of contractualization and wage increases.

Mr. Matula sees the ongoing probe into Ms. Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds during her time as Education secretary as a crucial demonstration of holding public officials, regardless of rank, accountable.

“Accountability is foundational to ensuring justice and fairness in governance,” he said.

“Holding public officials accountable—regardless of their rank, whether elected or appointed, elected president or lowly appointed clerk —sends a clear message that no one is above the law.”

Ms. Duterte, who quit her Cabinet post in June, has denied the wrongdoing.

The former Davao City mayor also went into a tirade last month, making threats against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his wife, and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Talks of an impeachment complaint have also hounded the Vice-President, which Mr. Marcos last week dismissed as “storm in a teacup,” saying such pleas would only tie down Congress and not help the Filipinos.

“VP Sara’s rant including her threat to kill the President is unacceptable and can be considered as a ‘smoke and mirrors’ to cover up the unexplained spending of her [confidential funds],” he added.

Amid the current political climate, the labor group leader expressed cautious optimism about the prospects of passing labor legislation, citing the participation of labor leaders in the race for legislative seats in next year’s elections.

“There is [still] a glimmer of hope [in passing critical labor legislations under this administration], as several aspirants including labor leaders with progressive platforms are running for the Senate, alongside aspiring representatives who are committed to genuine reform,” he said.

“It may not be easy, but the presence of such leaders signals the potential for meaningful progress in advancing the rights and welfare of ordinary Filipinos including workers.”