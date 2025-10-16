There is no tsunami threat in the Philippines following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck neighboring Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday, according to the state seismology agency.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a 1:48 p.m. advisory.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report, the tremor’s epicenter was about 200 kilometers from the city of Abepura, which has a population of over 62,000.

The quake occurred at a depth of 70 kilometers, and no tsunami alert was issued by the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. — Edg Adrian A. Eva