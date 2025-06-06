As the Philippines braces for the typhoons of the rainy season, engineered bamboo homes can be a green alternative housing option strong enough to withstand super typhoons, according to a top official of Base Bahay Foundation Inc.

“We do engineered design of our houses to resist high loads coming from the winds. And actually, it has been tested numerous times over the years. Every year, our houses are subjected to strong winds from typhoons,” Niscal P. N. Pradhan, Head of the Base Innovation Center at Base Bahay Foundation Inc. told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the 4th annual Bamboost Forum on Friday.

Mr. Pradhan was referring to Base Bahay’s Cement Bamboo Frame Technology, which is based on the South American building system Bahareque Encementado—a construction method that uses a bamboo or wooden frame reinforced with wire mesh and covered in cement mortar.

The system has been enhanced with European engineering principles and adapted to Philippine building traditions and environmental conditions.

Mr. Pradhan said that Base Bahay’s bamboo house can withstand Category 5 typhoons and resist winds speeds ranging from 220km/h to 250 km/h.

“What it means is the building will remain safe. People can stay inside, take shelter, and the building will not pose any hazard to the inhabitants. They can stay inside and remain protected and comfortable during the high winds,” Mr. Pradhan said.

He added that with over 1,500 houses they’ve built, which experience one to two typhoons every year, there have been no reports of damage so far.

In the last quarter of 2024, the country was hit consecutively by three typhoons—Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), these storms caused damage to around 78,960 houses.

The destruction was recorded in Regions 1, 2, 3, CALABARZON, and the Caraga region, causing a need for social housing for displaced families.

Engr. Luis Felipe Lopez, General Manager of Base Bahay Foundation Inc., told reporters at the same event that Base Bahay’s houses are also ideal for social housing, as they are more affordable and environmentally friendly.

“Because of a house like this, it is 30% lower in cost than a conventional house,” Mr. Lopez said.

He added that carbon emissions can also be cut by 70% due to the reduced use of concrete and steel. – Edg Adrian A. Eva