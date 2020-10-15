Bid invitations issued for Ortigas North and South subway stations

THE Transportation department has started seeking bidders for the construction of the Japan-funded Metro Manila Subway’s Ortigas North and South stations and tunneling works.

The project must have a Japanese firm as prime contractor. Companies from any country are eligible to serve as sub-contractors, according to the department’s bid bulletin published in newspapers Thursday.

A joint venture will be eligible “provided that the nationality of the lead partner is Japan, that the nationality of other partners are in Japan and/or the Republic of the Philippines, and that the local share of work of Japanese partners in the joint ventures is more than 50% of the contract amount,” it said.

The release of the bid documents, for which interested parties must pay P50,000, started on Oct. 9. The Transportation department’s procuring agent, Procurement Service in Manila, will be accepting bid submissions until Jan. 7 next year. Bids should be accompanied by a bid security of 600 million yen.

The pre-bid conference is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the office of the Procurement Service.

The Metro Manila Subway will have 17 stations between Valenzuela and Bicutan.

Last week, the department said it expects to award the electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems and track works contracts for the phase 1 of the project by February.

The first phase of the subway project covers three packages: rolling stock; E&M systems and track works; as well as the first three underground stations, tunnels and depot construction, and depot equipment and buildings.

The department said in August that the contract for the rolling stock package was expected to be awarded in November.

The department invited Japanese firms in December to bid to supply train sets, as well as E&M systems and rail track works for the first phase of the project, a flagship project funded by Japan official development assistance. — Arjay L. Balinbin