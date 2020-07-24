BFAR raises red tide warning in Tacloban City

THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warned consumers against eating shellfish collected in Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City after the area tested positive for red tide contamination.

In a shellfish bulletin, BFAR said that Cancabato Bay joins other red tide positive areas such as the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Balite Bay, Mati City, Davao Oriental, and Lianga Bay, Surigao del Sur.

The BFAR said that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang harvested from the aforementioned areas are not safe for human consumption.

However, BFAR said that other marine species captured in the area can be eaten by humans.

“Fish, squid, shrimp, and crab are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” the BFAR said.

It said shellfish collected in Honda Bay, Puerto Princesa City is safe for human consumption and free from red tide contamination. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave










