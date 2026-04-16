THE PHILIPPINE Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has revised its appeals process for denied claims, making it more accessible, transparent, and time-bound.

“Approved on Feb. 25, Regulatory Issuance (RI) No. 2026-01 sets out a straightforward path for depositors to request a reconsideration of denied claims, whether these were rejected in full or in part. This move ensures that every legitimate depositor is given a meaningful opportunity to be heard and to present additional proof supporting the claim,” the state deposit insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

“The revised RI reflects the state deposit insurer’s continuing effort to improve public service, enhance accountability, and maintain confidence in the banking system. By clarifying the rules and streamlining the process, the PDIC aims to ensure that no legitimate claim is left unheard, while upholding the highest standards of diligence and verification.”

Under the new issuance, depositors have 60 calendar days from receipt of a denial notice to file a request for reconsideration. The PDIC requires requests to be submitted with relevant documents like deposit slips, bank statements, or other proof of transactions, and accompanied by authorization to allow it to verify records.

More options for filing these requests are now available, as they can now be made in person, by mail, through courier, or electronically via e-mail.

The PDIC has also cut processing time to 60 days from the receipt of the reconsideration request from 120 days previously.

“Each request will undergo careful evaluation, and the PDIC may grant or deny the appeal based on its merits or dismiss it if it fails to meet the required standards,” it said.

While decisions at the PDIC level are final, depositors can elevate their case to the Court of Appeals within 30 calendar days after they receive the notice dismissing or denying the request for reconsideration.

The issuance will take effect on April 30. — A.M.C. Sy