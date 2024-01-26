How fast time flies! 2024 is here. Finally, the Vanilla Industry Development Association (VIDA), a group of farmers, professionals, academe, hobbyists with the goal of making the Philippines a quality producer of vanilla, is now registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and recognized by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Early in January, a productive meeting of VIDA officers, namely President Basil Bolinao, Vice Chairman Reynaldo Lantin, Treasurer Pablito Villegas, and director Arsenio “Toto” Barcelona, and the officers of DA and the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), namely Regine Patino, Joe Zalde Samson, Jr. and Noly Garcia, was held with special guest, former Undersecretary Evelyn La Viña. As vanilla growing in the Philippines is just starting, we were encouraged when Ms. Evelyn told us the beginnings of cacao then and where it is now — winning gold awards! The vision is to start the vanilla industry right, with the correct planting variety material, proper protocols in cultivation, and timely harvesting, curing, and processing to produce Philippine quality vanilla. Action needed is to complete the Vanilla Roadmap and organize a Vanilla Forum soon.

A positive development is that DA is providing 1,200 vanilla seedling materials for VIDA members. The seedlings are already with BPI, being seasoned and for distribution within three to six months to ensure mortality rate is reduced. Training is also expected to be provided through the support of the DA Agricultural Training Institute and BPI.

Vanilla, the spice derived from vanilla orchids that originated from Mexico vines, thrives well in the Philippines. I know from experience, as Ester Manuel of Batangas gave me some vanilla cuttings years ago and the cuttings just grew in my Antipolo garden despite “neglect.” Joji Gamboa Lim, the Natural Farm Jadam “guru,” confirms seeing the vanilla plants flower in my garden. Unfortunately, they were left unattended. Joji is active in vanilla planting in Davao. In early 2023, I asked vanilla enthusiast Sheena Fideli to help me with my vanilla project.

Vanilla flowering was monitored, and some vines flowered in February to March last year. Monitoring is important as four hours is the window available to hand pollinate the vanilla flower to result in vanilla beans. After eight to nine months, we harvested a few vanilla beans last week. Some farms are already way ahead and knowledgeable on how to harvest, cure, process the beans, such as Vilelas farm of Maila Toreja, Milea Bee Farms, Nene Belegal Castillo, and Melvin Awid in Sarangani, among others. Ed Cleofe Ballesteros of Luntiang Republika is also farming vanilla scientifically in Cavite.

Maria Diaz of Green Balai in Bataan advised that the Bataan Farm Tourism Agriculture Cooperative is forming a vanilla group and would like to link up with VIDA, with a member already in vanilla production. There is enough interest in vanilla all over to invite an industry expert from a vanilla producing country and teach practitioners about harvesting, curing, and processing to complement what some of us are now doing, which is mostly experimental and based on our own readings, as well as watching YouTube tutorials.

The Philippine vanilla industry is still in its infant stage. Baby steps have been taken. It takes four years for vanilla to flower and be productive. Production for those that started to plant last year will be in 2026 or 2027. We can dream of world-class quality Philippine vanilla starting with the right foundation and with private and public collaboration. Why not?

Meanwhile, Jan. 24 marked a new beginning for FINEX with the inauguration of Augusto “Toti” Bengzon, Ayala Land, Inc. chief finance officer (CFO) and FINEX 2019 CFO of the Year, as FINEX president during an event with the theme “Transformational Growth through Sustainability, Diversity and Digitalization.” The inducting officer and guest speaker was Mariana Zobel de Ayala, executive director of Ayala Corp., who delivered an insightful message.

The views expressed herein are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of her office as well as of FINEX.

Serving with President Toti are distinguished FINEX board members Ador Abrogena (Independent Director, AIA Investment Management), Gemma Cheng (House of Investments CFO/COO), Edith Dy Chiao (Director, Hildebrand Associates Business Corporation), Editha Estacio (SGV Partner), Joey Gomez (Senior Consultant, RCBC), Carlo Lazatin (CEO DES Financing Corp.), Senen Matoto (Management Consultant), Tony Boy Ongsiaco (CEO, Powernet Systems), Mignon Ramos (Managing Director of Roadmaps + Beyond Inc.), Paul San Pedro (CEO, Sterling Bank), Benny Soliven (Managing Partner, BV Partners), Wilson Tan (Chairman/ Managing Partner SGV), Stephanie Zulueta (Finance Head, PDS Group of Companies).

Before we know it, we will be in the midst of the activities for the year. As Ms. Mariana said: “Imagine it better and make it a a reality!”

May 2024 be our best year ever, with God’s favor!

Flor G. Tarriela was former PNB chairman and now serves as board advisor. A former undersecretary of Finance, she is lead independent director of Nickel Asia Corp., director of LTG, Inc. and FINEX. A gardener and an environmentalist, she founded Flor’s Garden in Antipolo, which is now an events destination.