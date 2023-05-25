LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) President Lynette V. Ortiz on Wednesday vowed to bring in a fresh perspective into the state-owned lender, drawn from her years of experience working in global organizations.

“I am keen to contribute and infuse ideas and innovations that will further fortify the bank in fulfilling its social mandate,” the 11th president of the bank, who took her oath at the Department of Finance building in Manila, said in a statement.

Ms. Ortiz, whom President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed head on April 14, said she would continue supporting agriculture and other key industries, expand financial inclusion, help marginalized and vulnerable sectors and support other players in advancing the bank’s inclusive development agenda.

“With the support of the entire LANDBANK team, we will work to make our operations more dynamic and responsive to address the changing needs of our highly diverse customers and stakeholders, while remaining viable and competitive,” she added.

Ms. Ortiz served as the first Filipino chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Philippines, a post she had held since October 2016.

She also held senior posts in risk management, Treasury, corporate finance and capital markets in foreign and local institutions, LANDBANK said.

Ms. Ortiz spearheaded several landmark transactions in both domestic and international capital markets for Philippine and Association of Southeast Asian Nations issuers, it added.

She is also the first vice-president in the board of the Bankers Association of the Philippines, as well as a member of its executive committee. — Aaron Michael C. Sy