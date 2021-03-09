AutoDeal.com.ph recognizes industry excellence in top-performing partners

Navigating through these unprecedented times in the midst of a pandemic has indeed been challenging for everyone. Car buying, like every other activity both online and in real life, has had to evolve in response to the new normal.

Thanks to online automotive marketplaces like AutoDeal.com.ph, car buyers in the safety of their homes are still given access to relevant information — lifestyle fit, price range, special features, and vehicle comparisons, among others — in helping them decide on the right vehicle that truly fits their needs. In 2020 alone, AutoDeal.com.ph, the Philippines’ trusted partner and number one go-to platform for everything automotive-related, has recorded 25,000 sales transactions, or a 10.2% share of the overall industry figures — the highest figure to date.



AutoDeal’s commitment to consistently providing quality customer service in the digital space under the new normal is backed by 450 partners and over 2,000 participating sales agents nationwide. Recognizing the collective reality under this pandemic, AutoDeal.com.ph continues to insist on excellence in all of the services they offer, hopeful that while the new normal brings with it challenges, it also ushers in a new future of growth and promise. It is for this reason that the AutoDeal Awards, established in 2017, seeks to celebrate the outstanding contributions by its trusted partners in the automotive industry in 2020.

Now in its fourth year, the AutoDeal Awards are given under four categories: Agent of the Year, Dealer of the Year, Online Consumer Service Award, and the newly formed Consumer Choice Award. These awards celebrate and recognize excellence demonstrated by agents, dealers, and partners in online sales conversion and impeccable digital customer service through the AutoDeal marketplace.

Award recipients are determined solely by Autodeal.com.ph’s online customer data, with a process that analyzes and scores sales teams’ proficiency in interacting with customers and efficiency at closing sales. Inquiry response time, lead-to-sales conversion, and confirmed buyers’ feedback are some of the metrics used in the process of determining category winners.

Agent of the Year

This year’s Agent of the Year is Marianne Dela Vega of Suzuki Auto Lipa. Ms. Dela Vega recorded a 6.9% conversion rate, and every one of her sales transactions were given five stars by customers, a testament to Ms. Dela Vega’s demonstrated commitment and dedication to serving her online clientele the best way possible. She receives a P50,000 cash prize. In second place is Dana Sandiko of Toyota Manila Bay, and in third is Faith Lim of Ford Global City. These three agents have all displayed outstanding performance and expertise in their field, always placing the needs of their car-buying customers above all else.

Upon learning that she is the 2020 AutoDeal Agent of the Year, Ms. Dela Vega shared that her delight was accompanied by “deep shock.” “As a matter of fact, I cried the moment I saw my picture on the screen, for I am not expecting any awards. I am really thankful to Autodeal for the award, for the tokens given every sale made. This is an amazing experience I would never forget. Thank you so much for all the inquiries. Thank you so much for the blessings. I promise I will continue providing good customer service in all leads given to me. God bless us all!”

Dealer of the Year

Ford Global City wins Dealer of the Year. Having won the same award in 2018, the Ford Global City team keeps on surpassing themselves — a solid proof of their continued commitment to providing nothing but excellence to their customers online. In second and third place are Ford Otis Manila and Toyota Manila Bay, respectively.

The exemplary performances of these three dealerships stem from their thorough understanding of the industry and the needs of their customers, and how they employ impeccable strategies in response to these needs.

Online Customer Service Award

For automotive brand with the best overall performance, Ford Philippines is recognized with the Online Customer Service Award. Ford PH garnered excellent scores in customer response speed, conversion rate, confirmed buyer feedback, among other criteria — a truly inspiring feat that the company promises to only keep doing better and better in the future.

Ford Philippines Managing Director PK Umashankar thanked AutoDeal for the citation, which he says is “… reflective of our commitment to serve our customers in the online space through the AutoDeal platform. Consumers have increasingly utilized digital channels in their purchase journey amid the pandemic, and we are pleased that with our partnership with AutoDeal, we are able to reach them and deliver their sales and after-sales needs.”

Consumer Choice Award

Finally, AutoDeal’s inaugural Consumer Choice Award is given to the Ford Territory 1.5 EcoBoost Trend CVT. The Ford Territory ticks all the boxes — fuel economy, driving performance, comfort, looks and style, interior features, and interior space — as evidenced by the highest overall score it received from confirmed buyers’ feedback.

Building on Excellence

The annual AutoDeal Awards seek not only to recognize and celebrate the excellence demonstrated by its many trusted partners, but are also aimed at inspiring motivation and the continuous search for improvement and innovation in the automotive industry.

Autodeal partners who are bestowed these accolades also enjoy further reach and publicity from the company’s external communication efforts, and in turn get more customers buying directly from the agent or their dealership.

“The level of competition among dealers continues to grow year on year, with digital channels now being one of the most important battlegrounds. It’s our goal to ensure that consumers will continue to benefit from the increased online engagement, and one of the ways we do this is through close collaboration with the multiple automotive brands, dealers and sales agents that we’re partnered with. Our Awards strive to not only award automotive brands, but to recognize the teams and individuals who go above and beyond,” says AutoDeal CEO Daniel M. Scott.

Established in 2014, Autodeal.com.ph has been the Philippine automotive industry’s leading go-to platform and marketplace for car and motorcycle buyers looking to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle. It stays on top by establishing and nurturing relationships with partner manufacturers, importers, multi-brand dealership groups, and individual dealerships who then subscribe to sell on the AutoDeal platform. All these in the efforts to facilitate and simplify the vehicle-buying process for all its customers.

AutoDeal also trains and orients its partners with the industry’s best practices, providing informative feedback — including quantitative and qualitative ones from confirmed buyers — on performance of agents and dealerships, and generating digital sales.

This year, AutoDeal looks forward to more exciting partnerships with brands, which will further strengthen its digital platform and enrich the quality of services they and their partners offer. All of these to make sure that customers’ automotive-buying experience is made easy and simplified — according to their individual, specific needs.