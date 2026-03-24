NO ONE really talks about the people working offstage, those who are responsible for bringing musicians together and breathing life into a live show. Even less talked about is how, in the Philippine indie music scene, many of them happen to be women.

At Gabi Na Naman Productions’ women-centered Lilet Fair, held in Mandaluyong City on March 21, five female pioneers of behind-the-scenes work in local music gathered to talk about their journeys.

Titled “She Means Business,” the panel included music venue Jess & Pat’s co-owner Alex Majam, EMI Records Philippines label head Bel Certeza, Over October band manager Katrina Romero, music photographer Kris Rocha, and Funky Beat Entertainment head Ziera De Veyra.

FAN BEGINNINGS

All of them started as fans, said Ms. Majam.

She cited venues like Route 196, Saguijo, and Cubao Expo as places she and her business partner/husband frequented as students. Jess & Pat’s was meant to be a burger shop, their final thesis project, but the live music aspect of their opening was easily the best part about it.

“We opened in September 2016. It was so fun and we thought, why not do this again and again?” she said. “Later on, we decided to be a gig place, to support the local music and arts scene.”

For Ms. Rocha, her calling was a hobby at first, stemming from taking pixelated photos at an Alicia Keys concert in 2004 using a digicam. When the singer returned in 2008, Ms. Rocha brought a megapixel camera which helped her take higher quality photos.

With the help of a friend, she eventually ended up as an official photographer at big concerts. “This means we have to shoot everything — the musicians, the staff, the fans, the people behind the scenes. It’s to show that there’s so much more to the performance onstage,” she explained.

As for Ms. Certeza, considered a pillar of indie music coverage in the 2000s, being a huge fan of Up Dharma Down led her to extensively document the band, which even resulted in a documentary about them. After that, she expanded to posting videos and writing about live music in general through her website, Indie Manila.

“I really came from the indie/underground scene. Now, as a label head, I’m very pro-artist,” she said. “That’s the main reason [UMG Philippines] hired me — they wanted me to sort of adapt the artist-centric approach on a bigger scale. Now, I have the capacity to support artists with the machinery of a global label.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Romero started out going to gigs as well and doing one-off projects with various productions and musicians. At some point, she became a full-time manager.

“I left my day job to work in music,” she shared. “Right now, I’m focusing on my artist, the band Over October, and a rising artist called MRLD.”

As a founder of a music management company, Ms. De Veyra agreed that a career in music always begins with one’s aspirations. Though she’s now also responsible for co-producing the local leg of the international festival Fête de la Musique, she started with producing a church event.

“Kinailangan ng pang-fundraising at sinubukan ko imbitahin ’yung Radioactive Sago Project sa church. Pumunta naman sila (We needed to do some fundraising, so I tried inviting the band Radioactive Sago Project to church. And they went),” she explained.

ASSERTING THEMSELVES

Each of them had their fair share of challenges holding their own as women in the music business, which used to be a male-dominated industry, especially behind-the-scenes.

Ms. Majam admitted that being the co-owner of a venue with her husband meant that a respectful dynamic was natural to them. “I don’t experience difficulty speaking out, but I know a lot of friends who experience that. It can be really, really tough, and I’m happy to see more women leading and paving the path,” she said.

Difficult situations can also arise — from industry controversies to burnout — and Ms. Rocha talked about how each person can navigate it on their own terms.

“I was covering big international concerts, then there was a controversy with my producer friend, and my name got dragged along with it. I went back to shooting small shows and gigs,” she said. “Then, it was at Sonic Boom that I met Urbandub, December Avenue, Clara Benin. I met people in the local scene. The universe dropped that on me and I kept my passion.”

She also stressed the importance of hobbies — for her, going to the gym and doing CrossFit. “Dahil doon, kaya ko pa rin tumakbo (becasue of that, I can still run) from gen[eral] ad[mission] to ground floor to get the perfect shot!”

Ms. Certeza agreed with the advice to stay grounded no matter what. “Coming from indie to a label, there are moments where it’s tiring to keep working. It’s about knowing your purpose, so I try to find again the spark I once felt, which I do by going back to gigs at Mow’s or Saguijo and speaking to people in the community,” she explained.

For Ms. Romero, who manages a band of four men, speaking up was a challenge.

“They won’t listen to you up until you get really mad,” she said. “There’s also this belief that, in this industry, iba mag-alaga ang babae. Kapag lalaki ang manager, very brusco. May lambing ang babae (women take care of things differently. When the manager is a man, they can be very brusque. Women have a certain tenderness).”

Before she was a manager, Ms. Romero said that she had experienced being shouted at in front of organizers. “This field is a bit crazy. That’s why I’m now very hands-on as a manager, because not all demands might be followed, because akala nila papayag ka (they think you’ll allow it). You really have to assert [yourself],” she said.

Finally, Ms. De Veyra reminded everyone that the music industry must always be founded on respect, from all parties.

“Dapat talaga may respeto sa lahat, kahit sino man ang kasama mo (There really should be respect for everyone, whoever you are working with), up to the backstage and the crew.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana