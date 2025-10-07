Show marks her 15th anniversary in the biz

MORISSETTE AMON, known simply as Morissette, will return to the stage with her self-produced concert Ember at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, on Oct. 28.

Fifteen years since she started her music career, Ms. Amon has cemented her reputation as a powerful voice of her generation. Nicknamed “Asia’s Phoenix,” she has many hits under her belt like “Akin Ka Na Lang” and “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” both of which had gone viral at some point in her career.

To showcase her vocal brilliance and reflect on her journey, she has decided to perform these hits and more in an arena setting — and for the first time, produce her own show as well.

“For me, one of the reasons I personally wanted to produce the show is that I was afraid other producers wouldn’t believe in my vision of the concert,” Ms. Amon told BusinessWorld before the press conference in Pasay City on Oct. 1. “I wanted to invest in it. I wanted to try and push for it.”

Ember will be her first major solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum since 2018. With Troy Laureta as the musical director, the audience can expect “powerful arrangements with deeply personal storytelling.”

“It’s going to be a vocally tiring show just because all of my hits are there, and none of them are easy to sing!” she said.

The concert will also be a great way to close out the year for Ms. Amon, who starred in her first feature film, the movie musical Song of the Fireflies, and released a rendition of “Golden” for the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

TRYING NEW THINGS

This is only the beginning of a new stage for her, however.

“I am trying to break and defy the stereotype that you should only do one type of music throughout your whole career. I’m in the stage of my life where I’m so hungry for growth,” she said.

Drawing from the song “Defying Gravity,” and the character of Elphaba from the musical Wicked, Ms. Amon told BusinessWorld that there is more to her than the high-note belter/diva sound that people expect of her.

“I’ve started writing since the pandemic. These initial releases might not be reaching the same numbers as my hits, but I’m taking baby steps and constantly just wanting to find ways to reinvent myself and grow,” she said.

The concert will also feature the indie-folk band The Ridleys, known for their heartfelt storytelling and devoted following. They will be the opening act and one of the special guests for the concert.

“I’m a fan of their music and I’ve always wanted to showcase them, bring them to a bigger stage and a bigger audience,” Ms. Amon said. “It is actually going to be their first time performing at Araneta!”

Though she refused to spill any more details, she teased that more special guests may possibly join her on stage to mark her 15-year milestone.

Ember on Oct. 28 is presented by Ms. Amon herself and Underdog Music, and co-produced by Gabi Na Naman (GNN) Productions. Tickets are available via Ticketnet online and outlets nationwide and range in price from P999 to P9,499. — Brontë H. Lacsamana