Filipino craft beer brand Crazy Carabao Brewing Co. on Wednesday opened a restaurant integrated right beside its brewery in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, offering guests a dining experience while witnessing the craftsmanship behind its beers.

Christopher James Payne, president of Crazy Carabao, told BusinessWorld that the resto-brewery is the first of its kind for the company. Initially, the space was just a hangout area within the 762-square-meter brewery.

“Eventually we thought, why not go all in and make it a proper restaurant where people could come regularly? And that’s how we started,” Mr. Payne said during the Crazy Carabao brewery media lunch and tour.

Located at Daystar Industrial Park, the brewery now features two resto-pubs: Captain Crust, serving pizzas and comfort foods, and Crazy Carabao Restaurant, which offers mains such as kebabs, garlic beef salpicao, baby back ribs, and steaks.

Crazy Carabao said its food offerings are best enjoyed alongside its lineup of five craft beers, all of which can be sampled at the brewery.

Guests can sip a Pilsner, perfect for those who prefer a light and refreshing brew, or a Pale Ale, known for its smooth and balanced taste.

For something crisp and fruity, there’s the Golden Ale, while the Indian Pale Ale provides a bold, aromatic kick for adventurous palates.

Casual drinkers may prefer the Apple Cider, light with a semi-sweet finish, or the Piña Colada, distinct for its sweet, tropical flavor.

A personal favorite is the combination of the Piña Colada’s sweetness with the savory taste of garlic beef salpicao.

The restaurant is already open to the public and can accommodate up to 30 guests. It can also host sports watch parties and live music events, Mr. Payne said.

A tour package to the brewery, which includes food and drinks at the resto-pubs, will also be offered soon.

BusinessWorld had a chance to see the stringent process behind the creation of Crazy Carabao’s craft beers. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a spacious, spotless production area dominated by large, impressive machinery.

From the machines that handle the mashing and lautering of grains to the filling of bottles and final packaging, every step of the brewing process is on full display.

Crazy Carabao said the brewery can produce 400 cases, or around 9,600 bottles, per day.

While already open to the public, developments in the new restaurant are still ongoing to better reflect Crazy Carabao’s branding — adventurous and unconventional, Mr. Payne said.

“What we wanted to accomplish is that when you come into the space, your first impression is, ‘Okay, these guys are not playing around,’” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Payne said the company plans to open resto-pubs with smaller versions of the brewery in key locations, such as Makati City and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

The company also plans to offer distinct beer variants depending on the region.

“It is an exciting direction if we want to really introduce Crazy Carabao nationwide,” he said.

Mr. Payne also said the brand plans to leverage its craft beers, particularly the easy-to-drink varieties, to attract the younger market, which he noted tend to drink less alcohol and are more health-conscious. — Edg Adrian A. Eva