The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said it would deploy its personnel to help maintain peace and order at the Sept. 21 rally against corruption.

“As part of its assistance, the MMDA will deploy personnel for traffic management, crowd control, emergency response, and to ensure the safety of attendees,” the agency said in a statement in Tagalog, following its meeting with the rally organizers.

MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said the agency will work with the Philippine National Police to ensure peace and order and avoid disruption to motorists.

At Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) People Power Monument, one of the venues of the rally, the MMDA plans to open a zipper lane along White Plains Avenue if portions of Temple Drive are used as a parking area.

The agency reminded those who will participate in the rally to park their vehicles at nearby shopping malls, and not near the rally venues to avoid parking problems.

The Sunday rally, dubbed the Trillion-Peso March, will be held at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City and Luneta Park in Manila, according to its spokesperson Francis Joseph Aquino Dee during a press conference on Monday.

He added that over 15,000 people are expected to gather at the EDSA site alone.

The Trillion Peso March is held on Sept. 21, which also marks the 53rd anniversary of former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.’s declaration of martial law. — Edg Adrian A. Eva