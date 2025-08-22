Shopee, one of the country’s leading e-commerce platforms, launched a new accelerator program on Wednesday aimed at helping Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow in online business.

The initiative, dubbed Shopee Tatak Pinoy: Sibol Accelerator Program (SAP), is a structured six-month training program where 20 selected high-potential Filipino sellers will gain access to personalized mentorship and Shopee experts to support their business growth.

“The launch of the Shopee Tatak Pinoy Sibol Accelerator is part of our commitment to helping promising Filipino sellers take the next step—whether that’s growing faster, scaling smarter, or building a lasting presence online,” Vincent Lee, Head of Shopee Philippines, said in a statement.

SAP follows the momentum of the 2025 Shopee Tatak Pinoy MSME Roadshow, marking the next phase of the e-commerce platform’s continued investment in Filipino entrepreneurs.

“As we mark Shopee’s 10 years in the Philippines, this is just one of the ways we’re investing in long-term, inclusive growth,” Mr. Lee said.

MSMEs will begin their training in a bootcamp setting in the last quarter of the year, where they will learn key competencies to better navigate online business.