Dining In/Out (03/05/26)

Solaire Resort North champions women at dinner

CELEBRATE the strength and elegance of women this International Women’s Month at Solaire Resort North’s Finestra with an evening by women for women. On March 7, 7 p.m., the luxury integrated resort showcases its team of women in an exclusive dinner that commemorates the excellence of womanhood from the finest dishes all the way to service. They are Quezon Club’s chef January “Janu” Belardo, alongside Skybar’s Head Mixologist Melody Protacio, and one of Solaire Resort North’s restaurant managers, Cacharelle “Cali” Serrajotto, together with their respective teams to deliver dinner service for the night. A nine-course set menu shaped by Ms. Belardo’s personal story and her first lessons in the kitchen awaits diners. For P4,500++ per head, dishes such as a calamansi ricotta-infused agnolotti pasta, a shio koji tenderloin with a miso lentil puree, shishito and a caramelized jus, as well as a smoky plate of burnt eggplant with flower croustade will take centerstage among other courses. Each dish is perfected by a beverage pairing for an additional P1,000++ offering a rich blend of cocktails throughout the evening. Mixologist Ms. Protacio and her team prepare each drink with expert care, ranging from aperitifs with a touch of sweetness all the way to full-bodied and smooth cocktails for the complete dinner experience. For more details, reservations, and inquiries, visit the Solaire Resort North website sn.solaireresort.com, or contact them at 8888-8888 or via e-mail at snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

Solaire Entertainment City offers a mega brunch

DINE, brunch, and celebrate your Sunday without limits as Solaire Resort Entertainment City pulls out all the stops for a mega indulgence on March 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Mega Brunch is Solaire’s largest brunch collaboration, bringing together five signature restaurants in one shared space for a one-day-only, all-inclusive feast. Guests can savor exclusive creations from Finestra, Red Lantern, Oasis, Fresh, and Waterside, each presenting unique dishes. Guests can also meet the chefs behind each restaurant. The brunch experience starts at the Caviar and Oyster Station, then Finestra offers a carving station with dishes like Lasagna Bolognese, Seabass Acqua Pazza, and Ossobuco. A live Carbonara station at the wheel adds a touch of theater, where pasta is tossed before your eyes. There will also be a Pizza Bar. The Western spread at Waterside includes a carving station with Giant Wagyu Smashed Burgers alongside the Two-meter Solaire Hotdog, Slow-Cooked Beef Prime Rib, as well as Boneless Herb-Crusted Lamb Saddle. Red Lantern offers a wide array of Dim Sum favorites plus a live station with Peking Duck Bao. At Fresh, seafood lovers can look forward to a spread of prawns, king crab, Boston lobster, scallops, mussels, clams, curacha, swimmer crab, baby calamari, squid, and octopus. There will also be a Raw Fish Bar live station with freshly prepared sashimi, tartare, ceviche, tiradito, and yuzu kosho specialties. Seafood can be grilled to the diner’s liking at the Grilled Seafood Bar. Oasis will unveil a mega dessert spectacle — a six-foot donut wall. Guests can also build their own bingsu, or indulge in a parade of sweets including rum baba, signature Solaire chocolate cake, both New York and Basque cheesecakes, and honey cake, among many others. Tickets are available at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=MEGABRUN26. For more information, visit https://sec.solaireresort.com/mega-brunch.

Krispy Kreme marks 20 years with old favorites

IN CELEBRATION of its 20 sweet years in the Philippines, Krispy Kreme is taking a trip down memory lane with the return of three donuts. Throwback Favorites is a limited-time collection featuring PB & Jelly (peanut butter-flavored shell donut topped with strawberry jam and strawberry bits), New York Cheesecake (filled with New York cheesecake filling, dipped in cream cheese icing, and finished with a graham cracker crunch), and Red Velvet Cheesecake (red velvet cake donut topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with red velvet crumbs). They are available until April 24, starting at P70 per piece, for dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

Pancake House’s new coconut coolers

STARTING on March 1, Pancake House is teaming up with Vita Coco to launch its Coco Fruit Coolers. The Coco Fruit Coolers are made with real coconut water and tropical fruit bits. There are three flavors available: Coco Lychee, Coco Mango, and Coco Pineapple (P149 each). Guests may also enjoy Vita Coco 330 ml for P109 if they wish to enjoy the refreshment solo, on the side. For every Vita Coco purchased at Pancake House, P5 will be donated to initiatives supporting Filipino coconut farmers and their families. These initiatives equip local farmers with modern technology, improved agricultural practices, and livelihood programs designed to enhance crop yields and create additional income opportunities. The Coco Fruit Coolers are a limited time treat, available nationwide from March 1 to June 30.

Mercato Centrale searches for food entrepreneurs

FOOD BUSINESS incubator Mercato Centrale Group is officially bringing back The Next Big Food Entrepreneur (NBFE) and has opened applications for aspiring Filipino culinary entrepreneurs to step forward for a chance to transform their concepts into sustainable, market-ready businesses. The journey begins with the “Digital Sift,” a nationwide open call inviting food entrepreneurs to introduce themselves through a 30-40 second video on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, sharing their product, inspiration, and the vision behind their brand. To qualify, participants must follow and tag Mercato Centrale’s official social media pages and include the hashtag #NBFE2026Entry. Entries will be accepted until March 17. For aspiring entrepreneurs who may not have the means to produce a video entry, Mercato Centrale is also providing an alternative application pathway through an online submission form, accessible at tinyurl.com/NBFE2026. Selected concepts advance to the “Tasting Table” where 15-20 shortlisted food brands present their creations to invited foodies and opinion leaders. Finalists will move on to the “Test Kitchen,” a bootcamp under Mercato Academy that shifts the focus from flavor to foundation. Participants sharpen their understanding of food costing, branding, operations, and go-to-market strategy, gaining the off-the-plate skills needed to build brands that are not only delicious but also durable. The journey culminates in “The Spread,” a large-scale, multi-sensory finale set for April 18 at Mercato Centrale Bridgetowne in Pasig City. There the finalists will present and sell their concepts directly to the public. One major winner will receive a Food SME Starter Package, which may include up to six months of free rent at a prime Mercato location, along with partner support and industry tools to accelerate their growth. For updates and full program details, follow @mercatocentraleph on Instagram or Mercato Centrale on Facebook.

Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo now creamier

THE NEW and improved Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo hits all Mang Inasal stores in March. The halo-halo now has an all-new milk dusting to extend the creaminess. Meanwhile, the Dessert Museum has announced the extension of the Mang Inasal HALO-HALOverse until the end of May. Visit www.manginasal.ph for the latest news, manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media.