Dining In/Out (09/25/25)

1 of 5

The East Asian Mid-autumn Festival falls on Oct. 6, and below is a list of luxurious offerings from various establishments around the city.

From Hong Kong to The Peninsula Boutique

LIGHT UP the Mid-Autumn festivities with Peninsula mooncakes flown in especially from Hong Kong and available exclusively at The Peninsula Boutique for a very limited time. Mirroring the full moon, a traditional symbol of unity and completeness, these round pastries come in an array of flavors. In a statement, The Peninsula Food and Beverage Director Katsuma Tokitsu, said: “This year, we are thrilled to introduce two new mooncake flavors — the Mini Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk and the Mini Egg Custard. We have taken the time to experiment and perfect the ingredients, ensuring that each bite offers a harmonious blend of flavors. These will be exciting new additions to this year’s celebration.” The boutique will also carry classics like Mini Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk Mooncakes and Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes. Also available are boxes of assorted mooncakes. Available at The Peninsula Boutique and The Lobby, mooncake prices are P3,888 (four pieces) and P5,888 (eight pieces). For inquiries and orders call The Pen at 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations and 6769/6771 for The Peninsula Boutique), direct line 8887-5747, or visit peninsula.com/manila.

Super Lemon and Pokémon mooncakes

HONG KONG MX Mooncake celebrates Mid-Autumn 2025 with a lineup that blends innovation and tradition. This year, two newcomers — the Super Lemon Mooncake and the MX Pokémon Mooncake Gift Box — headline the collection. The Super Lemon Mooncake is infused with lemon essence, and features a tangy lava filling. Its sunny yellow octagonal gift box is a statement in itself. The MX Pokémon Mooncake Gift Box features a Pikachu design and Poké Ball details. Inside are four Creamy Custard Mooncakes, each stamped with a Poké Ball motif, crafted with French butter, fresh cream, and premium salted egg yolks. Beyond the mooncakes, the Pokémon set is a collectible in itself. Each box comes with a reusable eco-bag featuring Pikachu and Poké Ball patterns. Expanding the low-sugar series, this year they introduce the Low Sugar (Reduced) Mixed Nuts Mooncake, made with five high-quality nuts that deliver rich, layered flavors, crafted with maltitol for less sugar. The Low (Reduced) Sugar Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Egg Yolk features lotus seed paste combined with a premium salted egg yolk, with sugar alcohol replacing sugar to keep sugar content below 5%. Both varieties are free from refined white sugar, artificial colors, and preservatives. Hong Kong MX Mooncakes are available at S Maison, SM Aura, Ayala Malls Vertis North, and NuStar Cebu, as well as online via Lazada and Shopee (Hong Kong MX Products Phils) and www.doubledownimportexportinc.com. Free gifts are available for a limited time with orders worth P4,000 and up, plus delivery is free within Metro Manila for purchases of P5,000 and above.

Trio of collections at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts embraces the occasion with a trio of mooncake collections across its international hotels. The Hilton Manila’s offering features a bag woven with gold and royal purple, inspired by traditional Chinese textile art, paired with a structured design that echoes the elegance of an ancient wooden Chinese briefcase. This holds handmade mooncakes by chef Kevin Xu Qiao Yuan. Within are five sets: the Traditional Set with a tin can of Chinese red tea (P3,988+), the Boutique Set (P3,588+), the Snow Skin Set (P3,588+), the Shanghainese Set (P988+), and the Do-It-Yourself Set (P688+). Orders may be arranged until Oct. 6 by calling 0917-851-4044 or via e-mail: MNLPH_FB@hilton.com. Meanwhile, Hotel Okura Manila offers an elegant octagonal wooden box with a lacquer finish containing four mooncakes created by Yawaragi’s award-winning pastry team. Named Akizuki, or “Autumn Moon,” the collection presents Green Tea, Red Bean, White Lotus, and XO Conpoy. The Akizuki Mooncake Box is offered at P5,888 net and is available until Sept. 30, with advanced reservations encouraged by calling or texting 0917-842-9067 or 5318-2888 or through e-mail at fb@hotelokuramanila.com. The celebration continues with a collection at Manila Marriott Hotel. Mooncake choices include Red Lotus Paste with Salted Yolk, White Lotus Paste with Salted Yolk, Matcha with Salted Yolk, and Snow Skin with Custard, each offered at P338 net. A box of four mooncakes is P2,288 net, and a box of six is P2,888 net. Alongside the selection, Man Ho offers roasted nuts infused with rose water at P438 net. Pre-orders are accepted with mooncakes available from Sept. 15 to Oct. 10 through 0917-584-9553.

The Manila Hotel’s box of four mooncakes

THE Manila Hotel ushers in the Mid-Autumn Festival with the return of its handcrafted, premium mooncakes that are the perfect gift for family, friends, and colleagues. This year’s selection includes Single Yolk Red Bea, Single Yolk Pure White Lotus, Milk Golden Sand House, Black Sesame, and Passion Fruit. Each set is presented in an elegant commemorative box that pays tribute to the iconic façade of The Manila Hotel. The Mooncake Box of Four is priced at P3,888 net. To place orders or for further inquiries, call 8527-0011, 5301-5500, 0998-950-1912, or e-mail restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com.

Pastel colored mooncakes at the Grand Hyatt

THE Grand Hyatt Manila is pairing classic mooncake flavors with re-imagined snowskin creations in bright pastel hues this year. Complementing the vibrant colors of the mooncakes, this year’s gift boxes come in soft pink floral plate patterns inspired by the elegant tableware of No. 8 China House. The traditional mooncake selections are White Lotus, White Lotus with Salted Egg, Red Bean, Black Sesame, Ube, and Mixed Nuts. The contemporary set, wrapped in pastel-hued snowskin, include Raspberry, Coffee, Coconut, Sangria, Croquant, and Orange. Each mooncake is available individually or as part of a box or hamper. A single mooncake is P528; a box of four is P3,288, while a box of six is P4,288. For a more indulgent gift, the box of four mooncakes can come with a bottle of wine for P5,588, or a Bottle of Hennessy VSOP for P12,888. For festive gifting, there are two luxurious hamper options. The Mooncake Hamper with a bottle of wine is available for P9,588, while the Mooncake Hamper with a Bottle of Hennessy VSOP is offered at P15,488. Bulk orders are eligible for discounts of up to 25%. Orders of 100 boxes or more receive 25% off with free delivery within Metro Manila (one drop-off point). Orders of 50 to 99 boxes receive 20% off, 20 to 49 boxes receive 15% off, and 10 to 19 boxes receive 10% off. Delivery charges may apply based on location. The promo period runs until Oct. 6. For inquiries, call 8838-1234 or e-mail manila.grand@hyatt.com. Full details and terms are available at www.bit.ly/GHMMooncake2025.