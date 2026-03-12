Dining In/Out (03/12/26)

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Newport World Resorts celebrates women

THIS MARCH, Newport World Resorts honors women with a month-long celebration inspired by International Women’s Day. At Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts, indulgence takes form in the Lavender Berry Whole Cake (P2,400 net) and Mini Cake (P450 net), complemented by signature cocktails including the Rose Chamomile Spritzer at Madison Lounge and Bar, Fiery Lady at the Port Bar, and Tropical Summer at the Freestyle Pool Bar. Each creation costs P500 net. Casa Buenas raises a toast to the season with its Paraiso Glow, a golden pineapple-peach blend with cranberry and fresh grape sweetness, available at P280 net until April 30. The spirit of celebration carries into the evening at The Whisky Library, where Ladies’ Night runs every Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with unlimited drinks from a menu of classic and frozen cocktails or they can craft their own Tonic Temptress from a lineup of gins, artisanal tonics, and botanicals at P1,200 net. Meanwhile, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines offers a Ladies’ Lunch through its 48-Minute Lunch Express Menu, available Mondays to Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. The menu features modern British highlights such as the Braised New Zealand Lamb Shoulder and Slow-roasted Pork Belly, with desserts including the Salted Peanut Butter Mousse and House-made Cannoli. The 48-Minute Lunch Express Menu is priced at P1,488 for two dishes or P2,488 for three dishes with a complimentary drink. For more information, contact 0917-147-6576 or e-mail reservations@gordonramsayrestaurants.com.ph. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse adds to menu

WINE AND DINE at Morton’s The Steakhouse and discover new premium additions to its menu that are designed to bring a sexier vibe to its fine dining reputation. These include French Oscietra Caviar, prized for its lightly nutty flavor and delicate brininess, which is served with finely chopped egg whites and yolks, crème fraîche, and warm buttered bruschetta. Then there is Seared Foie Gras served with a balsamic glaze, fresh arugula, orange segments, pickled onions, and warm buttered bruschetta. The restaurant also now serves a naturally sweet 36-oz Whole Baked Lobster prepared Thermidor-style with beurre blanc, Swiss cheese, and clarified butter. Finally, a fork-tender Veal Shank is another addition. Slow-braised and marrow-infused, it is served atop a bed of mashed potatoes. Morton’s The Steakhouse is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch service, and 3 to 11 p.m. for dinner. Reserve a table via mortons.com.ph or directly call at 0917-144-9415.

Iced Lemon Fruit Teas for summer at Chagee

CHAGEE is welcoming its first Philippine summer with a fruity splash from the latest addition to its local lineup. The global milk tea store is now bringing to Manila its Iced Lemon Fruit Tea series — infused with real fruit flavors and brewed tea. The series is a permanent addition to the lineup and is the third internationally available flavor the tea chain has brought to the market since its Philippine debut last August. The summer series introduces three flavors: Jasmine Lemon Tea, Da Hong Pao Lemon Tea, and Glutinous Lemon Tea. Peach Oolong Brewed Tea, the latest brewed tea offering, is also joining the menu. The Jasmine Lemon Tea pairs premium jasmine green tea with crisp lemon juice. Da Hong Pao Lemon Tea combines bold, roasted da hong pao tea leaves with zesty lemon, while the Glutinous Lemon Tea blends high-mountain green tea with the subtle sweetness of glutinous rice aroma, and lemon. Peach Oolong Brewed Tea highlights fragrant oolong tea with gently roasted notes, complemented by a subtle peach sweetness. From March 13 to 31, walk-in customers and Chagee app customers are treated to a free Lemon Leather Charm with a purchase of any three Large Iced Lemon Fruit Teas. Grab customers can also get the charm with a P199 top-up. Customers also get a chance to take home a Summer Drawstring Pouch for every purchase of one Large Iced Lemon Fruit Tea with a top-up of P499 and P599 for Grab users. Customers can also take home the summer-exclusive Bucket Hat with a purchase of one Large Iced Lemon Fruit Tea and a top-up of P699 for walk-in and app orders, and P799 for Grab users. And until March 15, customers can choose any four Large Lemon Fruit Teas and get at least P133 off their total basket, exclusively for Grab orders only.