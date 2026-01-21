Dining In/Out (01/22/26)

1 of 4

Six chefs present at Manila House

MANILA HOUSE will host “Fiesta Under the Stars,” a celebration of Filipino culture and culinary excellence, in an intimate open-air dining experience on the Avenue Deck on Jan. 31. The evening’s guests will meander from table to table through a tasting journey led by six of the country’s top chefs. “Fiesta Under the Stars” is centered around three ingredients — coconut, citrus, and chili — which will be featured in 18 bites, with each chef presenting three hors d’oeuvres: a starter, a main and a dessert. Participating chefs are Tatung Sarthou, Tina Legarda, Miggy Moreno, Reggie Aspiras, Jayjay Sycip, and Gel Salonga Datu. The event, to be held on Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m., at the Avenue Deck of Manila House in BGC, Taguig. It will be moderated by Ige Ramos and Shariff Pendatun. The evening costs P3,000 per person. Register here https://bit.ly/FiestaUndertheStars.

Philippine Cocktail Week sees bar collabs

PHILIPPINE Cocktail Week (PHCW), presented by Maya Black, has unveiled its full international lineup, confirming the largest and most globally awarded gathering of cocktail bars ever hosted in the Philippines. From Feb. 5 to 8, the city will welcome 28 of the world’s most celebrated cocktail bars and 28 of Manila’s finest local bars, unfolding across four nights and four neighborhoods. Unlike traditional cocktail festivals that center on a single venue or temporary showcase, Philippine Cocktail Week is conceived as a citywide experience, with simultaneous celebrations through BGC, Legazpi Village, Makati Cinema Square, Poblacion, Jupiter, Quezon City, and San Juan. Across four nights, internationally acclaimed bars step into Manila working alongside local bars, creating menus and experiences for one night only. The international lineup brings together some of the most respected names in the global scene, many consistently recognized by The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Among them are COA (Hong Kong), Vesper (Bangkok), Bar Us (Bangkok), Zest (Seoul), Virtù (Tokyo), Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou), and Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (Bangkok). Further details, including international-local bar pairings and guest bartenders, are available via @philippinecocktailweek on Instagram. Maya Black cardholders can enjoy 20% cashback at all participating bars, alongside exclusive perks and seamless payments.

Brotzeit now open at Newport

A NEW restaurant specializing in Bavarian dining, Brotzeit, has opened in Newport Mall. It serves classic German dishes alongside traditional beer selections in a setting known for lively conversations and communal tables. It can be found at the second floor of Newport Mall in Pasay City.

Mang Inasal offers Spicy Pork BBQ until April

MANG INASAL extends the availability of its Spicy Pork BBQ up to April 30 to allow more customers to try this limited time offer. “We will continue serving the spicy Pork BBQ for another quarter. We initially announced a Jan. 15 cutoff, but we want more people to check out what a number of Mang Inasal customers have been raving about since we introduced the product in Q4 2025,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro in a press release.