Dining In/Out (06/26/25)

Flavors of Vietnam at Sheraton Manila Bay

SHERATON MANILA BAY welcomes chef Nguyen Hung Thong of the Sheraton Hanoi for a special Vietnamese Food Festival from June 25 to 29 at Manila Bay Kitchen. This limited-time event, “Flavors of Vietnam,” brings the tastes of Vietnam to Manila. From bowls of pho to crispy Hanoi spring rolls, tamarind soft-shell crab, and galangal-braised fish, each dish is made with the chef’s signature flair for flavor, balance, and presentation. Festival highlights include the Lunch at ‘Nam (June 25 to 27), from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at P1,300 net. The menu includes green mango and seafood salad, grilled pork Bún Cha style, and authentic Vietnamese baguettes. The dinner buffet, from June 25 to 29 is offered from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at P2,950 net. These have live carving stations, pho, lemongrass Angus beef steaks, Vietnamese-style crab, and shrimp. For inquiries, contact Sheraton Manila Bay via their social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram (@sheratonmanilabay) or call 5318-0788 or e-mail reservations.manilabay@sheraton.

Evenings at the Whisky Library

THE WHISKY LIBRARY is home to the largest whisky collection in Manila. Start the night with Happy Hour, daily from 5 to 8 p.m. at P1,200 net. This early evening ritual features selections of classic cocktails, single malts, tequilas, and more. On Tuesdays, “Rhythm and Spirits” invites guests to indulge in music and mixology. From 8 p.m. to midnight at P1,500 net, live instrumental performances led by a saxophonist provide a backdrop to a pour-all-you-like experience, with whiskey sours, espresso martinis, and Tamnavulin Red Wine Cask on the menu. It’s Ladies’ Night every Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at P1,200 net. The experience includes a selection of cocktails and access to the Tonic Temptress station: guests craft their ideal gin and tonic from an assortment of gins sourced from England and Italy, with artisanal mixers and garnishes such as dried citrus, edible flowers, and juniper berries. Fridays are ‘80s Night, from 8 p.m. to midnight at P1,500 net. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Catch a Pokémon at Krispy Kreme

KRISPY KREME brings Pokémon to life with its newest doughnut collection. This cooperation is the first of the many surprises that the doughnut brand is preparing as it celebrates 88 years since it was established in 1937. This newest collection includes first-generation Pokémon on the signature Krispy Kreme doughnuts. There’s Pikachu (a shell doughnut with citrus custard filling, dipped in yellow chocolate coating and yellow icing, topped with a combination of red, white, and yellow sprinkles, and finished off with a candy topper), Jigglypuff (a ring doughnut with cotton candy filling, dipped in strawberry chocolate, topped with blue sanding sugar, and finished off with a candy topper), Bulbasaur (a shell doughnut with apple filling, dipped in blue chocolate, decorated with green chocolate, finished off with a candy topper), Charmander (a ring doughnut filled with custard, dipped in orange chocolate mix, designed with icing, and finished off with a candy topper), Squirtle (a shell doughnut with blueberry creme filling, dipped in chocolate coating, designed with blue powder coating, and finished off with a candy topper), and Meowth (a ring doughnut with dark chocolate filling, dipped in milk chocolate, topped with chocolate creme, toffee bits, and finished off with a candy topper). These are available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide, via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, or through Krispy Kreme’s delivery channels: now.krispykreme.com.ph, 888-79000, or GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo, or Groover.

Pickup Coffee opens in Cebu

PICKUP COFFEE opens its first premium in-line branch, Pickup Prime, at SM Seaside City Cebu. Designed in collaboration with Hong Kong-based architectural partners, Deft, the space brings together modern style and the brand’s signature youthful energy. Adding to the experience are custom-designed art toys by Filipino artists Dondi Fernandez and Jesse Camacho. The menu will feature exclusive beverages that will be switched up every few months. For its pilot release, the lineup brings a fresh take on well-loved Filipino flavors through items like Mango Coco Milk, and Ube Coco Milk. Also on the menu is Kape Kastila Sundae Swirl, with creamy espresso soft serve. The brand partnered with Cebu’s LK Bakery to offer local exclusive bites. The collaboration includes several croissant variants, both sweet and savory. Customers can order via the app or use the self-ordering kiosks at the store. Customers at the new store can get 25% off (with a minimum spend of P300) on all orders made through the app until July 5.

Pancake House opens in Ilocos Norte

PANCAKE HOUSE opened its newest store in SM City Laoag, its first location in Ilocos Norte. Located on the Upper Ground Floor, the store is now serving all-time favorites from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Meanwhile, Pancake House is wrapping up its Summer Creations series with a selection of limited-time creations (available until June 30). These include Strawberry Choco Dream Waffle (P159), Strawberry Blush Milkshake (P199), Choco Berry Bliss Milkshake (P199), Vanilla Strawberry Swirl Milkshake (P199), Strawberry Fizz Cooler (P139), Strawberry Yogurt Cooler (P139), Zesty Orange and Cream Cheese Waffle (P159), Vanilla Orange Swirl Milkshake (P199), Citrus Orange Cooler (P159), and Orange Yogurt Cooler (P159). All are available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery until June 30. The June 30 end date extends to the All-Day Breakfast Choose Any Two promo for P499. Mix and match two breakfast plates served with two drinks. These include Waffle with Buttermilk Pan Chicken, Fish and Chips, Pork Tocino Bowl, Fish Rolls Bowl, and the Arroz a la Cubana Bowl. All are available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. For updates, follow @pancakehouseph on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube or visit www.pancakehouse.com.ph.