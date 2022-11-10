Dining In/Out (11/10/22)

1 of 15

Kapitolyo’s new Stay Up Espresso Bar

NEWLY opened in Kapitolyo, Pasig, Stay Up Espresso Bar prides itself on simple yet thoughtfully crafted coffee. What started as a small neighborhood café in Las Piñas, Stay Up Espresso Bar expanded to Katipunan to provide students with pick-up-and-go coffee blends and beverages. Among the chain’s best sellers are the No Sleep Spanish Latte, Psycho Flip Breve Drink, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Revel Bar. For the Kapitolyo branch, located at 16 United St., the coffee shop aims to provide a fun, inclusive space for all to enjoy. The team behind this pet-friendly cafe has developed a series of themed events, from tarot readings to 1980s nights, stand-up comedy, drag performances, and more. With performances three times a week by up-and-coming drag queens, brunches, afternoons, and evenings are never dull. For P1,500, customers get to enjoy themed events alongside the food and drinks. Stay Up Espresso Bar at Kapitolyo is open Tuesdays to Sundays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tatatito’s offers buko pies

TATATITO has launched its version of the Filipino favorite buko pie (young coconut pie) just in time for the holidays is on the dot. It has two varieties: Classic Buco Pie and Ube Buco Pie. Classic Buco Pie is Tatatito’s take on the traditional Filipino-baked dessert, made with silky cream and tender buko filling, topped with buttery streusel for added texture. A single serving costs P250 while a box of four costs P980. Tatatito’s Ube Buco Pie is filled with its very own hand-crafted ube halaya (purple yam jam) and tender coconut meat inside a buttery pie crust, again topped with streusel. A single serving costs P280 while a box of four costs P1,100. If deciding between the two flavors seems difficult, an assorted box is also available for P1,050. The buko pies will be available in-store or via delivery through Grab, Foodpanda, and Booky. Tatatito is at Dela Rosa St. corner C. Palanca (OPL Building) in Legazpi Village, Makati.

New World’s Bar Rouge reopens

AFTER more than two years, Makati’s destination for premium whiskies, spirits, and more is finally reopening with a fresh line-up of top-shelf brands paired with a new food menu. New World Makati Hotel’s Bar Rouge welcomes guests from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Mondays to Saturdays. Over 60 single-malt whisky varieties are found in Bar Rouge’s extensive menu, highlighting top-shelf brands from Japan such as Hibiki, Yamazaki, Hakushu, Suntory, Mars, and Nikka. Taiwanese brand Kavalan is also included as well as a range of Scotland-based labels from various regions. From the Speyside region are Glen Elgin, Benriach, Cragganmore, Glenfarclas, Aberlour, Balvenie, Singleton, Macallan, Glenlivet and Glenfiddich. Islands varieties are Tobermory, Ledaig and Talisker while from Lowlands are Auchentoshan and Glenkinchie. Highland brands consist of Glendronach, Stronachie, Dalmore, Dalwhinnie, Oban, Clynelish, Glenmorangie, Old Puteney and Aberfeldy. Completing the lineup are the Islay brands Bruichladdich, Ileach, Bunnahabhain, Lagavulin and Ardbeg. Aficionados can likewise sample Bar Rouge’s signature whisky cocktails such as the Single Malt Whisky Sour, Sazerac, Perfect Manhattan, Peated Amaretto Sour, Boulevardier, New York Sour, Mint Julep, and Old Fashioned. Bar Rouge’s refreshed menu was carefully crafted to go well with each of the whisky varieties and cocktails. It includes Bacon-wrapped cheese-stuffed dates with honey whisky, Grilled US striploin cubes with sauteed mushrooms, Pan-roasted chorizo bites with toasted ciabatta, Poached shrimp cocktail with spicy horseradish sauce, Batter-fried onion rings with blue cheese dip, Smoked salmon on rye butter bread, Warm mini quiche Lorraine, and Manchego cheese with warm rosemary focaccia. For reservations, call 8811-6888 ext. 3679, e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, or send a mobile message on Viber or Whatsapp via 0917-888-4194.

Gringo offers the new Hola-day BBQ Fiesta

GRINGO Chicken and Ribs rolls out its newest Hola-day BBQ Fiesta, inspired by classic backyard barbecues shared among family and friends. The Hola-day BBQ Fiesta sharing platter features an assortment of meaty favorites and is available for dine in and for takeout. Each platter contains Chimichurri grilled pork, which is grilled pork belly marinated in Gringo’s signature chimichurri sauce; Smoked beef brisket, a slow-cooked juicy, tender, beef brisket is served with three sauces; a classic Frankfurter Sausage, a grilled beef and pork sausage; three flavors of chicken wings, namely Cerveza BBQ Chicken, Chimichurri Parmesan Chicken Wings, and Blackened Lime Chicken Wings. The platter also includes baked mussels with butter sauce and melted cheese. Three sides, namely corn in a cob, coleslaw, and french fries round up the list for this platter. The Hola-day BBQ Fiesta is priced at P2,680 and is good for five to six persons. Deliveries are possible by calling 88-GRINGO (88-474646) or by visiting their website at gringo.ph which has the full restaurant menu offering.

Traffic is not a problem with Monkey Mixer Van

WHILE many are looking forward to resuming the pre-pandemic yearend rituals of going around town and soaking in Manila’s vibrant nightlife, the thought of kicking off the night by sitting in traffic jams can quickly replace excitement with dread. Enter the Monkey Mixer Van. Presenting an on-the-road experience that promises to unlock the enjoyment of nights out despite being stuck in traffic, Monkey Shoulder, the 100% malt whisky Made for Mixing, gets the party started from the road. Kick off the night at the pop-up bar by the Monkey Shoulder Christmas Tree at BGC before boarding the Monkey Mixer Van for a bar crawl across Metro Manila. While a Monkey Shoulder cocktail awaits at each bar stop, the party continues onboard as guests play DJ for the night, and enjoy party snacks while sipping on OMG cocktails — a mix of Monkey Shoulder and Dry Ginger Ale with a garnish of an orange wedge. The Monkey Mixer Van is set to run from Thursdays to Saturdays starting Nov. 19 until Dec. 17, with each ride accommodating up to 10 passengers. In the spirit of giving this festive season, Monkey Shoulder fans have the chance to win the Monkey Mixer Van experience. To participate, purchase a bottle of Monkey Shoulder and register the raffle entry via the QR code on either the bottle neck tag (for purchases from participating retailers) or table talker (for purchases from participating bars). Winners will be notified after the raffle draws held on Nov. 13 and Dec. 1. Each winner will get to host their very own party on the Monkey Mixer Van with nine friends of their choosing (all participants must be of legal drinking age). Tickets for the Monkey Mixer Van can be purchased at https://bit.ly/MoshMixerVanPH. Meanwhile, over at the Monkey Shoulder Christmas Tree and Pop-Up Bar at Bonifacio Global City, Monkey Shoulder concoctions are now available to visitors until the end of the year. Head down on a Thursday or Friday between 7-9 p.m. to see a glittering light display set to a groovy Christmas funk playlist. Every guest above the legal drinking age is entitled to one complimentary cocktail per weekend. For more information about Monkey Shoulder, visit www.monkeyshoulder.com.

Nespresso capsule collection for the holidays

NESPRESSO and world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Hermé have joined forces and announced a capsule collection to kick off the festive season. The collaboration consists of exclusive coffees, confections (although the pastries and confections are not offered in the Philippines), and gifting with Nespresso rounding out the festive season’s offerings by adding limited-edition coffee machines and accessories. Leading with a black single origin coffee from Colombia, the Infiniment Espresso is sourced from the new supplying region of Tolima, where farmers mostly use natural methods and prioritize low-impact agriculture, benefiting the land and its inhabitants. The Arabica beans in the Infiniment Double Espresso bloom with vibrant red fruit and smooth cereal notes, expressing an impressive depth of flavor and an elegant mouthfeel. The espresso offerings also include two flavored coffees: the Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette, crafted from delicately sweet South American Arabica beans, begins with the unmistakable aroma of roasted hazelnuts flavor followed by sweet top notes of almond biscotti and delicate vanilla. The smooth Infiniment Fruité Saveur Framboise articulates a smooth cereal aroma pairing beautifully with the flavor of raspberries. The Café Noble Scented Candle was imagined in collaboration with master French perfumer Olivia Giacobetti and Pierre Hermé for a longer lasting immersion into the festive spirit. The scent was inspired by the Colombian tradition of adding panela, a golden-brown raw sugar that is as sweet as honey to coffee. The candle boasts notes of cinnamon, vanilla, spice and a robust Arabica bean, and is housed in a reusable porcelain vessel. Rounding out the festive collection are this season’s Advent Calendar, containing 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day. The giftable advent calendars contain the three co-created Nespresso | Pierre Hermé coffees as well as favorites from the Nespresso permanent range, offering a different coffee behind each door for a surprise on the path to the festive season, all presented in a box designed to be reused afterwards. Outside of the co-created collection, Nespresso is also offering a limited-edition CitiZ machine in Magic Blue which can be used to create the Nespresso | Pierre Hermé signature coffee recipes. Crowning the collection is the Nomad Travel Mug in a raspberry color. The Nespresso | Pierre Hermé collection is available for a limited time in Nespresso boutiques located in Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Greenbelt 5, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, SM Aura, Shangri-La Plaza, Trinoma Mall, Alabang Town Center, SM Mall of Asia, and Ayala Center Cebu, and online at www.nespresso.ph.

M Bakery does bespoke cakes

TIRED of the same old, boring, generic, off-the-rack cakes from bakeshops? Make any celebration unique and more memorable with M Bakery’s bespoke cakes. Their expert icers and bakers can create the perfect custom cake or cupcakes to match any event theme or style, and for any occasions (from wedding, debut, anniversary, to a baby shower, or gender reveal). M Bakery’s Gender Reveal Cake (starts at P2,300) or the Gender Reveal Cupcakes (P165 each) are made much more special as the new parents can send over the results in a sealed envelope, and M Bakery handles the rest and keep everything under wraps until the big day. M Bakery can also turn your favorite picture or doodle into an Edible Image Cake (P2,300) or cupcake (P220 each). Custom cakes come in all shapes and sizes (round, sheet, and tiered.) Customers can schedule a consultation with the M Bakery team to bake their dream cake into reality. This consultation involves agreeing on things like serving size, flavors, color and themes. Bespoke cake prices can vary depending on the level of customization and size. Visit the main store at Lower Ground, Unit #23 5th Avenue corner 28th Street, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Bonifacio Global City, or call 847-9829 or 0917-633-1718 to place advance orders. One may also visit M Bakery on the 2nd floor of Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City, or call 0917-822-1262 to place an advance order. M Bakery is also on GrabFood, Food Panda, and Pick.A.Roo.