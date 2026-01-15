Dining In/Out (01/15/26)

1 of 6

A whisky masterclass to start 2026

THE Whisky Library, home to Manila’s largest whisky collection, opens the year with a dedicated Macallan masterclass anchored on A Night on Earth: The First Light, a limited-edition single malt inspired by the first sunrise of the year. Taking place on Jan. 21, from 7-9 p.m., the masterclass is guided by The Macallan brand expert Hans Eckstein and is designed as an exploration of how time, place, and tradition shape whisky. The evening features a tasting of four expressions from The Macallan’s A Night on Earth collection: A Night on Earth in Scotland, The Journey, The First Light, and A Night on Earth in Jerez. The series examines how different cultures mark moments of celebration, translating these occasions into whisky through flavor, design, and narrative. At the center of the experience is The First Light, a release inspired by New Zealand, which is among the first places in the world to witness the sunrise that begins the year. The single malt is matured in a combination of sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, with a portion of ex-bourbon casks, resulting in a profile shaped by balance and layered character. Designed as a structured tasting experience, the masterclass allows guests to engage with the collection through guided discussion and sensory exploration in an intimate setting. The masterclass costs P4,500 net. Limited slots available so reserve through https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/the-macallan-a-night-on-earth-masterclass.

Carmen’s Best unveils new flavors, new milk bar

CARMEN’S BEST has expanded its ice cream product line with new limited-edition flavors and dairy treats. The two new ice cream flavors are: Ube Halaya, a homage to the Filipino classic reimagined as a smooth, sweet ice cream; and Tiramisu, a local twist on the Italian dessert with espresso-infused mascarpone ice cream. The launch of these new flavors also marks a new chapter in the brand’s partnership with HOPE Philippines. When customers buy Ube Halaya and Tiramisu ice cream in pints or scoops, part of the sale goes toward building public school classrooms in different areas of the country, an initiative spearheaded by HOPE Philippines. The two flavors are now available nationwide online at carmensbest.com and in leading supermarkets. They come in exclusive 440 ml pints at P520 each. They are also offered at Carmen’s Best scooping stations in Rockwell, SM North EDSA, Mall of Asia, SM Makati, and Shangri-La Mall for P195 per scoop. Carmen’s Best has also launched the all-new Carmen’s Best Milk Bar, a local gourmet ice cream treat crafted with 100% fresh milk and no artificial colors or sweeteners. It contains 183 calories and provides 12% of the recommended daily calcium intake. It is available online at carmensbest.com, in groceries, and at all Carmen’s Best ice cream stores for P88 per bar or P528 for a box of six. Meanwhile, Carmen’s Best Milk has two new variants: Barista Fresh Milk, crafted to complement coffee, and Salted Caramel Milk. Carmen’s Best has partnered with 7-Eleven to offer convenient on-the-go sizes in stores nationwide.

Pancake House introduces brioche toasts

BELOVED flavors find a new canvas in Pancake House’s Brioche Toasts. Diners can try PB&J (Peanut Butter and Jelly) Brioche Toast (P229); Blueberry & Cream Cheese Brioche Toast (P249), with cream cheese and blueberry swirls, served with banana slices; and the Crème Brûlée Brioche Toast (P299) which has custard layered between two slices of toasted brioche, finished with a caramelized sugar crust, and served with banana slices. They are available at all Pancake House stores for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery until March 31.

Krispy Kreme presents Chocomania

START the new year on a sweet note with Krispy Kreme Philippines’ latest collection: Chocomania, co-branded with Mars chocolates. This limited-time collection features three chocolate doughnuts inspired by classic Mars favorites, paired with the new Choco Caramel Twix Chiller. The doughnuts are: White Choco Malt topped with Maltesers, a soft chocolate dough coated in white chocolate, finished with crunchy Maltesers and additional white chocolate; Choco Caramel topped with Twix has rich dark chocolate dough loaded with Twix, crushed Graham crackers, and gooey caramel fudge; and Dark Choco Candy, a chocolate donut coated in dark chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, and topped with M&Ms. Pair the doughnuts with the Choco Caramel Twix Chiller, an iced-blended mix of kreme base, double chocolate syrup, caramel fudge, and graham cracker crunch, topped with whipped kreme, chopped Twix, and a swirl of salted caramel. The Chocomania Collection is currently available until Feb. 28, starting at P80 per donut, available in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide.

McDonald’s offers P99 McSavers

MCDONALD’S Philippines welcomes 2026 with McSavers Sulit Busog Crispy Chicken Fillet meals that cost P99. Options include the original Crispy Chicken Fillet with the original gravy, the Crispy Chicken Fillet ala King with a creamy sauce, and the recently introduced Golden Curry Fillet with a creamy and slightly spicy and sweet curry sauce. All three are served with extra rice, plus a regular drink. McSavers Sulit-Busog Meals are available through dine-in, take-out, drive through, and delivery.

Jollibee brings back Mix & Match

JOLLIBEE has brought back its Mix & Match option. Starting at P78, diners can pair popular mains and sides. Main options priced at P78 include the Yumburger, Jolly Spaghetti, and one-piece Burger Steak, while P88 mains include the Cheesy Yumburger, Crunchy Chicken Sandwich, and Jolly Hotdog. Side choices include Soda Float, Peach Mango Pie, Choco Sundae, Jolly Crispy Fries, and the newly introduced Iced Mocha. This year, Jollibee Mix & Match is endorsed by the girl group BINI. Jollibee Mix & Match is available nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and drive-through.