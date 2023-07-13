Dining In/Out (07/13/23)

1 of 3

Crown Street Kitchen opens at Molito

RESTAURANT group Visum Ventures, Inc. recently introduced Crown Street Kitchen by Chef Miko to the Philippine market. While the country is not unfamiliar with the all-day breakfast concept, Crown Street Kitchen by Chef Miko is the first to showcases the Australian breakfast, with a menu created by chef Miko Aspiras. The restaurant is located at Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang. The restaurant offers a taste of Sydney’s café culture. The Aussie fare ranges from Classic Benny (hollandaise, steaky bacon, poached egg, spinach and brioche bun), Meat Pie (tender beef, mushroom dip, cracked pepper gravy, mashed potato and green peas), Ricotta Spinach Spanakopita (Greek savory pie, spinach, ricotta cheese with tzatziki), Roast Beef Short Ribs (eight-hour braised beef with duck fat and roasted potato), and Schnitty (deep-fried battered chicken cutlet, fries, home-made gravy, slaw, and side salad) among others. Crown Street Kitchen by Chef Mikois open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang. To know more, call 0917-706-7848 or visit their social media pages at IG: @crownstreetkitchenph or FB: Crown Street Kitchen. Visum Ventures’s portfolio of F&B brands includes Koomi, Oh My Greek, Zig, Salt & Ice, No. 1 Malatang, and Bebang Halo Halo. It also distributes T2 Tea loose leaf teas and tea wares through Leaf Beverages.

Two new dishes at SaladStop!

SALADSTOP!, which offers a range of salads, wraps, and warm protein bowls, has launched its newest seasonal menu which is composed of Yasou! salad and the Saikō warm protein bowl. Yasou! is a vegetarian salad featuring romaine, rocket, sundried tomatoes, candied walnuts, grapes, shaved parmesan, and feta cheese, enhanced by a tangy Greek vinaigrette. Meanwhile, Saikō is a Japanese-inspired dish built around baked salmon teriyaki. It is a combination of quinoa, romaine, red and white cabbage, carrots, pickled daikon, mandarin oranges, and furikake, topped with teriyaki dressing. Yasou! is available as a salad/wrap (P375), as a salad tray (P1,200), and as a wrap tray (P2,300). The Saikō warm protein bowl costs P395, Both dishes are available for ordering on Daily Bowls in the three-day (MWF) or five-day (M-F) subscriptions. The seasonal dishes are available until Aug. 29 at all SaladStop! Stores. There are branches at Alabang Town Center, Ayala North Exchange, Burgos Circle, Central Square, Glorietta 2, Greenhills, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Cyberscape Gamma, SM Grand Central, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Salcedo Village, Solenad 3 Nuvali, TriNoma, and UP Town Center. Customers get P10 off the price of a salad or warm proteins order when they Bring Your Own Bowl (1 liter) at any SaladStop! store.

Shake Shack opening branch in Araneta City

FOLLOWING the opening of the first Shake Shack in Quezon City in SM North EDSA, Shake Shack prepares for a second Shack to open in QC this year in Gateway 2. Unlike any other Shacks in the country, this one will be its first Manila Stadium Shack. Starting out as hotdog stand in Madison Square Park in New York City in 2001 to support the community’s revitalization project, Shake Shack has since then grown globally and operates in over 350 locations. Adding to the 11 stadium locations found across the US, the new QC Shack will be adjacent to the Red Gate of Araneta Coliseum, where it will offer made-to-order beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and beer to fans watching their favorite sports teams or performances by their musical icons. Meanwhile, Shack has a new limited time offering: Available until July 31 only, the exclusive Bacon Cheddar Dog (P310) and Bacon Cheddar Fries (P235). Wash them down with the ShackMeister Ale, available in bottles (P150) or draft (P190 for 16 oz, P280 for 24 oz), or with the Manila exclusive Calamansi Limeade (P145 for 16 oz, P180 for 24 oz).

Jack ‘n Jill comes out with new snacks

JACK ‘N JILL has come out with new Snacktime Favorites, joining its classic offerings for morning and afternoon merienda options. Among the new snacks are Oat Krunch, a fiber-rich cookie product is made by Munchy’s, one of Malaysia’s leading biscuit brands. Then there are Lexus Choco Coated Cookies, Dewberry Yogurt Cake in Blueberry and Strawberry variants, and Magic Flakes Sweet Buttermilk. These join old favorites like Presto Nutty Bites, in Peanut Butter and Choco Peanut flavors; Presto Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich; Magic Creams Choco; Cheesy Knots and Magic Junior Cheese; the choco-covered cake snack, Quake Overload; and Cream-O Cake Bar, a cream-filled chocolate cake bar with chocolate chip toppings. These are all supermarkets and sari-sari stores, or online stores such as Lazada (www.lazada.com.ph/shop/universal-robina).