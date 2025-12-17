Dining In/Out (12/18/25)

1 of 5

FOR THIS EDITION, we’re compiling a list of gifts: not just physical gifts in the form of holiday hampers and goodies, but holiday experiences that set a standard for years to come.

GIFTS

Hilton’s shiny hampers

CELEBRATE the season with hampers inspired by Filipino flavors and holiday traditions at Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts. The Tala (P3,000 net), Liwayway (P3,800 net), and Sinagtala (P5,800 net) hampers are named after the stars that guide and shine, carrying within them a selection of sweets, treats, and fine beverages. Reach out to 0917-851-4044 or e-mail MNLPH_FB@hilton.com for more information.

Meaty hampers from Marriott

WITH the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts Cru Steak Box, a Michelin-standard feast is created for holiday tables at home. The 250 gm Portoro Rib Eye rests in a box with the signature Cru Spice, offering rich flavors. The special offer of one complimentary box for every four purchases adds a flourish to gifting or entertaining. For orders and inquiries, contact 0917-827-6656 or 0917-859-9521.

Sheraton Manila Hotel hampers go local

AT THE Pinas Muna Hub of Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts, the Festive Hamper allows guests to create a personalized holiday gift by mixing and matching retail and bakery favorites with a minimum purchase of P3,000. The selection includes whole cakes, mini cakes, mini tarts, cookies, and seasonal specialties such as the Christmas Treeffle Chocolate Cake at P2,200, along with many more holiday treats perfect for gifting and sharing. For reservations and inquiries, contact 0917-859-7496.

Christmas Hamper at Garden Wing Café

CELEBRATE the joy of the season at Garden Wing Café on the Ground Floor of the Garden Wing of Newport World Resorts with its Christmas Hamper. Priced at P6,888 net, the hamper features a choco dip gingerbread man, lebkuchen cookies, WR La Belle Vie Cabernet Sauvignon (750 ml), and other festive treats. The life-sized Gingerbread House returns to the Garden Wing Café. Step inside and discover an array of holiday delights, including the grand White Chocolate Christmas Tree for P2,900, the traditional Pandoro for P4,500, the Panettone 500 gm for P3,000, and other handcrafted treats. For more information, contact 0917-878-0182 or 7908-8889.

Hotel Okura Manila hampers

SWEET CONFECTIONS for the holiday tradition at the Yawaragi Pastry Boutique are available until Jan. 6. Choose from pastries, Christmas cookies, chocolate bars, chocolate figurines, loaves of bread, banana bread, festive mochi donuts, and cakes such as the Bibingka Negra Navidad at P1,900++, Holly Jolly Matcha at P2,000++, and Berry Merry Velvet at P2,450++. For orders and inquiries, call 5318-2888, 0917-842-9067, or e-mail yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com.

Venchi Philippines unveils exclusive Rum Raisin flavor

VENCHI PHILIPPINES introduces Rum Raisin, a Philippine-exclusive gelato flavor created in collaboration with Don Papa Masskara Rum. Available in-store at all Venchi Philippines branches from Dec. 15 to March 31, Rum Raisin invites guests to indulge in the rich flavors of Venchi and Don Papa. This exclusive creation features Venchi’s signature creamy milk gelato, layered with chocolate inclusions and plump raisins soaked in Don Papa Masskara Rum. The flavor is available as gelato scoops or takeout tubs, making it ideal for in-store enjoyment or indulgent moments at home. Please note: Rum Raisin contains 1.44% alcohol content and is intended for adult consumption.

City of Dreams Manila hampers

CAFÉ SOCIETY offers seasonal breads, pastries, handcrafted chocolates, and confections thoughtfully prepared to spread cheer and capture the season’s flavors. From buttery cookies, rich fruitcakes, and decadent chocolates to elegant hampers and artisanal gift sets, the creations are wrapped in festive packaging. Available until Jan. 4, choices include Christmas hampers starting at P7,980; gingerbread houses in different sizes with the smallest at P1,500; and various Panettone (Italian Christmas bread) at P3,600. Holiday indulgences include Christmas-themed cakes including the Christmas Gift Box Surprise Cake (P2,400), Pistachio Wreath Cake (P2,200), Santa Belt Cake (P1,900), and other yule log cakes. For reservations and more information, guests may call 8800-8080, or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

EXPERIENCES

City of Dreams Manila holiday stays

TWO-NIGHT STAY holiday packages beckon families starting at P19,600 at Hyatt Regency, P20,600 at Michelin Guide recommended property Nobu Hotel Manila, and P22,600 at Nüwa Manila, all of which include: daily complimentary breakfast buffet at The Café for two adults and two children, 12 years old and below; a special Christmas welcome amenity of handcrafted chocolates, and a complimentary maxibar; two participant tickets and two non-participant tickets at DreamPlay, and one Gingy plush toy, per stay. Booking period is until Dec. 29 with stay period until Dec. 30. For reservations and more information, guests may call 8800-8080, or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

Conrad Manila presents Manila’s longest brunch

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, Conrad Manila sets the stage for a celebration with the launch of Manila’s longest brunch at Brasserie on 3. Part of the hotel’s “Bright Holidays, Brilliant Memories” collection of experiences, this dining highlight will take place on Dec. 25 and 31, offering an extended, indulgent brunch from noon to 3:30 p.m. Guests can expect a spread of holiday classics and festive specialties, including herb-crusted roast beef with red wine jus, honey-glazed ham with pineapple chutney, lemon-rosemary roast lamb with tzatziki, roast turkey with sage and chestnut stuffing, tomahawk ribeye roast, lechon, and Omaha beef leg, among other culinary masterpieces. This holiday spread is priced at P4,888 net per person, with an optional beverage upgrade at P1,000 net per person for select alcoholic beverages to elevate the celebration. Meanwhile, they are also open for dinner on Christmas Eve (lunch at P3,188 net per person and dinner at P4,888 net per person), and Christmas Day Dinner (P4,888 net per person). They will have a Radiant New Year Feast on Dec. 31, with dinner buffet at a standard table at P4,799 net and a Bay View table at P4,899 net. There is also an afternoon tea buffet at the C Lounge featuring sweet indulgences such as Santa chocolate dome belt, gift box mango coconut, strawberry macaron, mini Christmas yule log, and Christmas tree red wine jelly panna cotta while savory delights include peppered roasted beef, cucumber and cream, smoked apple cheddar, honey-glazed ham slider, Parmesan and polenta bite, avocado tuna tartare on savory tart, turkey sage and onion stuffing ball, and more treats. Guests may also savor a crepe made based on their preference at the live station. Served with freshly brewed coffee or a pot of tea, they can enjoy moments overlooking Manila Bay for P3,288 ++ per person, from Dec. 20 to 26 between 2 to 5 p.m. Visit www.conradmanila.com, or call 8833-9999.

Holidays at Richmonde

RICHMONDE HOTEL Ortigas’ holiday room offerings — starting at P4,500 net — provide a soothing escape from the rush of December. Special stays on Dec. 24 and 31 come with inclusions. Richmonde Café becomes a gathering place for dining, serving Fil-Hispanic-inspired Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinner buffets at P1,950 net, along with Christmas and New Year breakfast buffets starting at P1,250 net. The hotel continues its tradition of fun festivities with its New Year’s Eve Countdown Party (P1,450 net), complete with a bar chow buffet, select drinks, live entertainment, and party favors for a thrilling welcome event for 2026 at the hotel lobby. To enjoy the evening affair, the New Year’s Eve Celebration Bundle combines the dinner buffet and countdown experience, available at the discounted rate of P2,850 net. For children six to 12 years old, all buffet and countdown offerings are at half price and are free for those five years old and below. For more information or to make a reservation, call 8638-7777 or 0917-534-4352 (Richmonde Café) / 0917-859-7914 (Room Reservations) or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com. For instant confirmation on room bookings, log on to www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph. Over at Eastwood Richmonde, the Eastwood Café+Bar sets the stage for radiant celebrations. The Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet (P2,250 net) offers festive local and international dishes, wine and drinks, plus fun giveaways, while the Christmas Day Breakfast Buffet at P1,399 net per person, sets a comforting tone for holiday mornings. The hotel keeps the merriment bright with its Decades & Dancing New Year’s Eve Countdown Party (P2,250 net) at the hotel lobby featuring a cocktail buffet, bottomless drinks, live band performance, games, and dancing ‘til the clock strikes 12. The festivities continue the next morning with a hearty New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet served at the Ballroom for P1,699 net. And for feasting that’s truly family-friendly, children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount on buffet rates and toddlers five years and below eat for free. For more information or to make a reservation, call 8570-7777/ 0917-821-0333 (Eastwood Café+Bar) / 0917-531-6867 (Room Reservations), or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com. For instant confirmation on room bookings, log on to www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph.

Book a room, support a cause with Robinsons Hotels

ROBINSONS Hotels and Resorts (RHR), the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corp., is welcoming the Christmas season with a festive lineup of holiday offerings across its portfolio of Grand Summit, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Go Hotels, and Go Hotels Plus nationwide, from Luzon to Mindanao. The season is unified under the theme, “A Brighter Christmas Together.” To encourage family bonding and leisure escapes, RHR’s local brands are offering special room rates. The most significant feature of this campaign is RHR’s commitment to giving back: a portion of the revenue from every room booking throughout the holiday season will be donated directly to partner organizations supporting meaningful advocacies nationwide. These beneficiaries include the elderly, children with cancer, orphans and abandoned children, tribal communities, street children, persons with disabilities, and marginalized women. On Dec. 24, 25, and 31, guests can enjoy special buffet spreads at the brand’s signature Café Summit, featuring seasonal specialties and crowd favorites. Summit Hotels & Resorts properties are located in Greenhills, Robinsons Magnolia, Tagaytay, Naga City, Cebu City, and Tacloban City. Go Hotels Plus are located in Mandaluyong, Naga, Tuguegarao, and Bacolod; while Go Hotels are found in the Ortigas Center, Otis-Manila, Puerto Princesa, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Tacloban, Butuan, Iligan, and Lanang-Davao. Room reservations can be made through the brand websites: summithotels.ph, gohotels.ph, and grandsummithotels.ph/ or through the Robinsons Hotels and Resorts app.

Pancake House bringing people together

WITH refreshed interiors, more seats, and extended hours, Pancake House is opening its doors with familiar favorites in brand-new locations. These include Ayala Malls Capitol Central (Bacolod), SM City San Lazaro (Manila), and NAIA Terminal 3 (Pasay). This season, they’re also pushing their catering for holiday parties. Whether at home, the office, or anywhere else, Bulk Orders, To-Go Trays, and Takeout Boxes make sharing easy, with favorites like Pan Chicken, Breaded Pork Cutlet, Salisbury Steak, and Fish Rolls. E-mail catering@pancakehouse.com.ph, call 888-79000, or visit pancakehouse.com.ph/catering. Select Pancake House stores transform into private venues for friends, family, or colleagues. Guests can enjoy all menu items or curated packages; each served with Iced Tea or Minute Maid Orange Juice. Menus range in price from P399 to P599 per person with dishes like Pan Chicken, Spaghetti, and Salisbury Steak. Celebrate in-store with a P5,000 minimum spend. Reservations are valid for two hours, with extensions at P1,500 per hour (consumable). Rates include 12% VAT; service charges may apply. Meanwhile, enjoy their holiday menu, with dishes like Bibingka Pancakes (P199), Puto Bumbong Pancakes (P199), Maple Walnut and Apple Salad (P349), and Pan Chicken Steak (P349). These are available until Dec. 31 in all Pancake House stores, for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery.