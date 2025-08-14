Dining In/Out (08/14/25)

1 of 4

Diamond Hotel offers Japanese-style wine dinner

WINE CONNOISSEURS and enthusiasts of Japanese cuisine alike are invited to a one-night-only dinner entitled “Harmony of Flavors: A Yurakuen Wine Dinner,” hosted at the Diamond Hotel Philippines’ Japanese restaurant Yurakuen. This culinary event explores Japanese artistry through food, featuring fine ingredients paired with premium wines. The evening begins with a trio of appetizers — King Crab with egg yolk vinegar sauce, Cream Croquettes with edamame purée, and Japanese Scallop temaki with red wine sauce — paired with the sweetness of Umeshu. A second appetizer of Oyster and caviar with yuzu ponzu is complemented by Piccini Toscana Bianco. Next, a Dobin Mushi sea bream and mushroom soup is served, followed by a Hamachi Crudo with yuzu, jalapeño, and melon. From the grill, the Charcoal-grilled Chilean sea bass wrapped in sugi-ita is matched with Caliterra Reserva Chardonnay. Foie Gras tempura with blueberry sauce and almond-crusted prawn is paired with Casa Albali Garnacha Rosé. A citrusy Yuzuno Shizukku sorbet refreshes the palate before the evening’s centerpiece, A5 Kagoshima Wagyu steak with moro miso, served with a hot stone for a signature sizzle alongside Chateau La Plaige Bordeaux Supérieur. The dinner continues with Cold inaniwa udon with ikura, paired with Les Classiques Sauvignon Blanc. For the grand finale, an Anmitsu Brûlée — with sweet potato custard, adzuki paste, miso caramel, and gold-dusted chocolate — is served with Terre Forti Trebbiano. Priced at P6,980 net per person, “Harmony of Flavors: A Yurakuen Wine Dinner” will take place on Aug. 28, 7 p.m. at the Yurakuen main dining room. Guests are requested to observe smart casual attire. For reservations, call 8528-3000 or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com. Guests may also purchase vouchers at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com. Prior reservations are encouraged.

Westin Manila opens Aire32 bar, events venue

THE WESTIN MANILA, Marriott International’s wellness-forward five-star hotel in the Ortigas business district, reaches the final stage of its completion with the opening of the al fresco bar and venue called Aire32. Situated on the top floor, this new space features a fine casual setting with views of the sunset and Ortigas cityscape, and serves a selection of drinks and specialty cocktails crafted with sustainability and guest well-being in mind. The beverage menu is built around a clear premise: a commitment to sustainability and innovation. Tapas and pica-pica complement the energy. Some of these small plates are off-the-menu specials from the hotel’s Spanish restaurant, Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez. The venue has a glass-enclosed private dining room and can accommodate exclusive bookings and private events for up to 75 persons. Book a table via 0928-550-8109 or by e-mail at cantabria.manila@westin.com. Follow @aire32 and @westinmanilahotel on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements.

Summit Ridge Tagaytay’s Café Summit returns

CAFÉ SUMMIT, Summit Ridge Tagaytay’s signature dining space, has reopened following an extensive redesign and culinary revamp. Café Summit is ready to offer guests a dining experience in a refreshed space that includes Filipino touches like modern furniture with solihiya accents and woven lamps. Matching the thoughtfully designed interiors is a menu that features local flavors and international favorites. Aside from Café Summit’s take on the bone marrow soup bulalo, the Tagaytay staple starts the day right with the Brunch platter (chicken adobo, tapang Taal, fried eggs, garlic rice, and pickled veggies; among others). Enjoy the Barkada platter (crispy pata, beef ribs BBQ, longganisa, fish ceviche, annatto rice, and coleslaw). Try the Sugba platter, fresh off the grill: grilled pork, chicken inasal, grilled tuna, grilled shrimp, salted egg, ensalada, and annatto rice. Those in the mood for the classics and comfort food are spoilt for choice — go for the Baked Salmon, Chicken Pesto Caesar, or Roasted Maple Pumpkin Soup. The menu also includes signature dishes from other Café Summit locations, created by different chefs at Summit Hotels across the country. The rest of the hotel, including the ballroom, has undergone renovation too: the newly upgraded swimming pool, the pool bar, and the swings in the garden.

Celebrate National Siopao Day at Chowking

CHOWKING is bringing back a favorite promo for National Siopao Day. On Aug. 17, everyone can enjoy Chowking’s siopao with their Buy 2, Get 1 Free promo, available throughout the day. Get the Chunky Asado Siopao, made with slow-roasted, Hong Kong-style asado meat chunks freshly steamed in a bun. Try Chowking’s new Fried Siopao, a crisp and fluffy bun complementing the meaty filling (also available in Bola-bola and Asado). Enjoy the promo on solo orders or get the Paos to Go box. Available at Chowking branches and online at chowkingdelivery.com.