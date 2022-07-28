Dining In/Out (07/28/22)

1 of 3

Krispy Kreme turns 85

TO MAKE the celebration of Krispy Kreme’s 85 years special, they’ve made shopping for doughnuts easier through Delivered Fresh Daily. Shoppers can now get pre-assorted boxes of doughnuts while shopping for grocery essentials inside 27 supermarkets and grocery stores. Also offered is a special Box of Six window packaging. Prices are the same as in Krispy Kreme stores. Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) is a key global Krispy Kreme initiative, offered to select retailers, providing the market more convenience and accessibility to their doughnuts through supermarkets. While the first DFD shop in the Philippines opened at Shopwise Antipolo last December, it has now expanded to 27 doors in various Shopwise, Robinsons Place, Robinsons Supermarket and The Marketplace groceries. DFD can be found at Shopwise Antipolo, Makati, and Circuit; The Marketplace Makati, Powerplant Mall, Greenbelt, Shangri-La, Tomas Morato, San Antonio, Katipunan, Santolan, and Baguio; Robinsons Supermarket Ermita, Lipa, Townville Nuvali, Meycauyan, Galleria South, Townville Regalado Fairview, Metro Town Tarlac, Angeles, Nepo Dagupan, Nepo Mall Angeles; Robinsons Place Dasma, Malolos, Antipolo, General Trias, and Galleria Ortigas.

McDonald’s offers Happy Meal Carnival Deal

MCDONALD’S Philippines now offers the Happy Meal Carnival Deal, a special Happy Meal promotion where children get an extra surprise toy with every Happy Meal purchase. With a variety of toys in the deal — from science-themed, fairy tales, and even dinosaurs — children can form their very own toy circus. The McDonald’s Happy Meal Carnival Deal can be available off while dining in-store, via drive-through, take-out, or through McDelivery. The special promotion is ongoing until Aug. 11.