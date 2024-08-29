Dining In/Out (08/29/24)

1 of 4

Italian gastronomy at Shangri-La The Fort

FROM Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila will host the Executive Chef of Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Mauritius, Luca Gallo. During this time the hotel will showcase lunch and dinner à la carte menus at The Hub crafted by Mr. Gallo, a master of Italian cuisine. Reserve seats by calling 0917-536-3287 or e-mail karenkae.laya@shangri-la.com.

Johnnie Walker Blue Luxury Artist Series out now

JOHNNIE Walker has collaborated with visual artist and art director Anna Bautista to launch the latest Johnnie Walker Blue Label Luxury Artist Series collection. This collaboration features three unique bottle designs inspired by animals of Davao, Bohol, and Cebu. The Davao bottle features the Philippine Eagle, depicted alongside the region’s natural treasures such as the waling-waling orchid, the Mickey Mouse plant, the durian, and Mount Apo. The Bohol bottle celebrates the tarsier amidst fireflies, with additional elements including the cacao plant, wildflowers, and the iconic Chocolate Hills. Finally, the Cebu bottle showcases the Philippine whale shark, or butanding, set against the vibrant marine life of the province, accompanied by the sampaguita, the Cebu Flowerpecker bird, and various aquatic elements. This collection marks Bautista’s second collaboration with Johnnie Walker, following the limited edition Blue Label Liwanag bottle in 2022, inspired by the dance, Pandanggo sa Ilaw. “I wanted to bring forth a collection that would celebrate our heritage by featuring the jewels that are distinct to the rich biodiversity of the Philippines. I am truly humbled to once again have the chance to collaborate with Johnnie Walker. More so that we are able to highlight the rarity of our country’s treasures, mirroring the attributes which have long defined Johnnie Walker Blue Label,” she said in a statement. Available now in limited quantities, these exclusive bottles can be purchased at all S&R branches nationwide.

McDonald’s PHL releases new glass collection

MCDONALD’S Philippines releases new collectible glasses that are a tribute to the 1990s and 2000s. The glasses feature toy designs from collaborations with Coca-Cola, Mattel, and Universal, and its own releases from years past. These include Shrek/Minions, Barbie/Hot Wheels, McDonald’s/Nanoblock, and McDonald’s/Coca-Cola. The McDonald’s Collector’s Meal can be availed for P79 along with a choice of a medium or large extra value meal (any meal with fries and drink). Each glass is individually packaged and sealed in a Collector’s Meal Box and comes in a limited-edition take-out paper bag beverage packaging. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories,” said Margot Torres, Managing Director for McDonald’s Philippines, in a statement. The new collectibles are available via the McDonald’s App from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. They will also be available for purchase via the front counter dine-in, take-out, drive-through and McDelivery starting Sept. 3.

Milkana Creamy Lollipops now available

MILKANA, Savencia Fromage & Dairy’s international brand spotlights its Creamy Lollipops. Milkana Creamy Lollipops are formulated with milk proteins containing essential amino acids, calcium, vitamin D, and are made without preservatives. It comes in four flavors: Fruit Heart (with natural strawberry filling), Yogurt N Fruits, Mixed Berries, and Milky Ice Cream. For more information about Milkana’s Creamy Lollipops, follow https://www.facebook.com/MilkanaPhilippines and https://www.instagram.com/milkanaph/.