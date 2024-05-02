Dining In/Out (05/02/24)

1 of 2

Edsa Shangri-La will have event fair

EDSA SHANGRI-LA, Manila will stage an experience expo called Strictly RSVP. Strictly RSVP, an invitation-only event, will feature a series of special packages and premium offers for selected prospecting guests. Edsa Shangri-la’s partners, Styled Events by Beng Villanueva, Royal Flower Shoppe by Gina Galang, Blooms Event Styling by Allen and JP, Kyno Kho, Nikki Chatto Floral Designs, Jo Claravall, and Flowers & Events by Teddy Manuel, will join the experience expo. Themes to be explored during the June 1 event include Kids’ Lab, The Big Bash, @Eighteen, Ting Hun, and Me & You. For more information on offers, email events.esl@shangri-la.com.

Shangri-La Plaza unveils Streetscape

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA will unveil the refreshed look of its al fresco dining spot, Streetscape, starting May. Streetscape’s new look is inspired by the warmth and charm of Filipino heritage streets but with contemporary twists and convenient features. Restaurants include Manam with its inventive twists to Filipino fare and Refinery, with its creative new takes on comfort food; Italian pizzeria and resto a mano, popular French-American bistro café and restaurant Wildflour, and American steakhouse Longhorn, or sample the best of Asian cuisines like modern Izakaya Sakagura, contemporary Thai-Asian spot Ginger Lily, and chic resto-bar Red Lotus. Chef-driven dining spots such as Sala Martinez by Chef Luis Martinez and Juniper Club by Chef Josh Boutwood are also serving exquisite bites at Streetscape. Shang’s new al fresco spot will also sport organic food resto The Wholesome Table and Harlan + Holden Coffee. “When you step into the revamped Streetscape, you’ll instantly feel the inimitable Shang DNA. From the warm hospitality to the meticulously curated zoning to surroundings inspired by Filipino heritage streets and green spaces, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure a uniquely personal and inspired dining experience,” said Joy R. Polloso, Shang Properties EVP for Retail and Commercial. To learn more, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook and Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Carmen’s Best Powerplant Mall branch reopens

CARMEN’S BEST reopens its original Powerplant mall branch just in time for the summer. This first-ever ice cream parlor of Carmen’s Best opened in 2018. Similar to the Mall of Asia branch, Carmen’s Best Powerplant Mall is now sporting the new, refreshed look of the brand following its recent relaunch. Classic flavors available include Salted Caramel, Strawberry, Malted Milk, Dark Chocolate, and Brazilian Coffee — in a cup, scoop, or even a kiddie scoop. Other offerings include milkshakes, SoftServe ice cream and even a coffee lineup. Some well-loved flavors are making a comeback for a limited time. These include Hokey Pokey (vanilla ice cream with handmade honeycomb candy), Natural Cheddar (made with 100% fresh milk and natural grated cheddar cheese), Matcha Kakigori (Japanese inspired dessert with red mung beans and a light matcha flavor), and Strawberry Cheesecake (cream cheese based ice cream swirled with strawberry ripple and graham crackers). These flavors will only be available until June. The menu is also expected to include more limited edition items in the coming months. According to Jovy Hernandez, President and CEO of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures and Carmen’s Best, “There’s no better joy than seeing more Filipino families enjoying our best-in-class, gourmet, and proudly local ice cream. Our goal is to build more of these joyful stores where families and friends can experience all that Carmen’s Best has to offer, and the joy that comes when you share it with people you love.” For more information and latest announcements, visit www.carmensbest.com and Instagram @carmensbest.

Australian Table Grape Association announces export season

THE AUSTRALIAN Table Grape Association (ATGA) announces the official launch of the Australian table grape export season in the Philippines, complemented by a promotional program across selected retailers throughout the country. Funded by Hort Innovation through grower levies, this initiative brings Australian table grapes to Philippine consumers. The promotional program aims to solidify the presence of Australian table grapes in the Philippine market. Through this campaign, consumers will have the chance to sample a diverse range of grape varieties from Australia, including popular favorites and new, innovative breeds that offer a unique taste experience. The promotional campaign will feature in-store tastings, educational materials about the benefits and varieties of Australian table grapes, and special promotions to celebrate the launch. Select retail partners across the country will participate in this program like Landers, Metro Supermarket, Robinsons Supermarket, S&R, Shopwise, The Marketplace as well as Dizon Farms. Jeff Scott, CEO of the Australian Table Grape Association, said, “Our growers have worked tirelessly to produce the highest quality grapes, and we are proud to share them with the Philippines consumers. This promotional program is a significant investment in connecting with our Filipino consumers and retailers, ensuring that the excellence of Australian table grapes is recognized and enjoyed across the market.” The Philippines represented almost 7% of Australian table grape exports for the 2022/23 season. The Philippines is currently the fourth largest export market for the 2023/24 season. For more information about the Australian table grape season in the Philippines and the promotional program, please visit http://www.AustralianGrapes.com.au.