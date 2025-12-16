Entertainment News (12/16/25)

1 of 6

Taylor Swift docuseries goes to Disney+

TAYLOR SWIFT hosted a special screening in New York for the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a six-episode docuseries which is now available on Disney+. It talks about the goings on behind-the-scenes of Taylor Swift The Eras Tour. Two episodes will debut each week on Fridays. Disney+ will also premiere Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full concert film captured in Vancouver, Canada.

Ben&Ben premieres concert film online

ONE YEAR after mounting a sold-out concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Ben&Ben is inviting fans into the universe of Liwanag through The Traveller Across Dimensions: The Concert Film. The special full-length film, created in collaboration with LunchBox Productions, is now on YouTube, giving audiences the opportunity to relive the concert experience in full, free of charge.

Side A reunites for a two-day concert

SIDE A is returning with a special musical homecoming that reunites the founding and current members of the iconic Filipino pop band. Produced by Minsan Studio, the two-night concert will take place at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on Feb. 21 and 22, and will feature orchestral arrangements by musical director Ria Villena-Osorio. Described as a big family reunion, Now & Then marks the union of two generations of Side A musicians, their catalog reimagined with a 30-piece orchestra. Tickets to the concert are available via minsan.studio.

IV OF SPADES releases Andalucia album on vinyl

AWARD-WINNING Filipino pop-rock band IV OF SPADES is having an exclusive vinyl release of its latest album, Andalucia. A thousand copies of its first vinyl pressing (through Backspacer Records via their official website) are now available. The 12-track album is also out on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Lionsgate Play offers unconventional Christmas movies

FOR THOSE who want something a bit different this holiday season, Lionsgate Play is offering action, mysteries, and dark thrills. One of these movies is Silent Night, about a grieving father who loses his son in a violent crossfire and vows revenge in a nearly wordless action thriller from legendary director John Woo. Another is P2, set during Christmas Eve, when an office worker staying late finds herself locked inside the building’s eerie underground parking level with a deranged security guard.

MTRCB head meets Disney+, Warner Bros., HBO execs

THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), under the leadership of Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Lala Sotto, recently met with representatives from the Walt Disney Co. (Southeast Asia) Pte. Limited (Disney+), Warner Bros., and HBO, at the sidelines of its AVIA conference participation in Singapore. These Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) services expressed interest in exploring partnerships with the Philippines’ television and film regulatory body to strengthen responsible viewing initiatives in the country. Ms. Sotto said they offered to the MTRCB the use of iconic characters and themes from popular franchises such as Harry Potter, DC, and Looney Tunes for use in strengthening media literacy initiatives across the Philippines. Disney+ also showed readiness to collaborate on a potential public service infomercial using iconic IP such as Marvel, Pixar, and classic Disney characters, the MTRCB said in a statement.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center welcomes new talents

THE Sparkle GMA Artist Center is ending the year with fresh collaborations with new artists. Some of the many artists it has signed are: multi-awarded actor Miggs Cuaderno, rising star Jess Martinez, actress-dancer-host Regine Tolentino, comeback actress Gwen Zamora, Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2025 Tyronne Tan, and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2025 Yza Thalia Uy.