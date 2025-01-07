Entertainment News (01/07/25)

1 of 9

Wicked sing-along experience out in theaters

STARTING Jan. 8, there will be special sing-along screenings of the hit movie musical Wicked. Filipino fans will be able to sing along to iconic songs like “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.” Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is based on the acclaimed musical of the same name and tells the story of the witches of Oz, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Genshin Impact pop-ups, motorcycles raffled

FANS of of the video game Genshin Impact across Southeast Asia and Australia have a chance to win a Mavuika-themed motorcycle by visiting pop-up events this January. Genshin Impact will be celebrating a newly released playable character — the new Pyro Archon, Mavuika — in Version 5.3, through pop-ups in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia. Visitors to the pop-ups will have the chance to get exclusive goodies by taking part in the onsite activities and purchasing Genshin Impact merchandise. This month also marks the first time that Genshin Impact is holding an event in Cebu, with the first pop-up opening at SM Seaside City Cebu’s City Wing Atrium from Jan. 9 to 12. The pop-up will then move to One Ayala’s Concourse Level from Jan. 16 to 19. There will be one winner of the Mavuika-themed motorcycle per country.

Three movies opening on Jan. 15

THE midpoint of January will see three movies out in Philippine theaters. Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 3, starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, and many others, will see the beloved Team Sonic take on a new enemy. Universal Pictures’ Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, offers an Oregon-set horror drama where a young family moves to the countryside and confronts a dangerous creature. Finally, the Ayala Malls Cinemas-exclusive 4DX concert experience, Tomorrow x Together: Hyperfocus, gives a glimpse of the K-pop boy group Tomorrow x Together’s latest performance with immersive visuals.

Korean thriller Unmasked to premiere on Disney+

ACCLAIMED actress Kim Hyesoo stars in a series that follows investigative journalists working to uncover the identity of an insider who’s been leaking personal stories about the team. In the process, they hope to solve a 20-year-old cold case involving a famous actor who disappeared without a trace. The show also stars Jung Sungil and Joo Jonghyuk, with direction by You Sundong. The Korean thriller premieres on Jan. 15, exclusively on Disney+.

Multisensory dinosaur adventure premieres this month

AYALA Malls Cinemas will be premiering Multisaurs, a fully immersive adventure film for the entire family, on Jan. 17. It is set to run until April. Its goal is to deliver “a prehistoric experience involving dinosaurs,” with children and dinosaur enthusiasts as the target audience. Viewers will be able to move the story and adventure forward using their lighted bracelets, thanks to the film’s immersive technology. Multisaurs has been shown in 200 cities over six countries in Europe and Asia. Tickets to the Ayala Malls screenings will cost P990 in Metro Manila, and P750 in the provinces. Events such as school field trips get a discounted rate of P840 per ticket in Metro Manila and P635 per ticket in the provinces.

GMA Public Affairs reveals movie, TV lineup for 2025

GMA’s films and TV shows for 2025 have been unveiled to the public. These include Season 2 of Lolong starring Ruru Madrid. Titled Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan, the show makes its comeback on Jan. 20. Meanwhile, GMA Pictures will be premiering KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim, based on real-life horror stories tackled in the Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho series. Another horror offering by the studio is P77, starring Barbie Forteza and Euwenn Mikaell, set in a luxurious yet otherworldly penthouse that is a play on the reality of urban housing. GMA Pictures is also releasing the animated feature 58th, which examines the Maguindanao Massacre 15 years on and sheds light on the story of Reynaldo Momay, the 58th victim whose body was never found.

Ayala Malls Cinemas brings in award-winning films

TWO films with awards season buzz are coming to the Philippines through Ayala Malls Cinemas. First to open on Jan. 22 is Sean Baker’s Anora, which stars Mikey Madison as a sex worker from Brooklyn whose whirlwind fairytale romance with a rich son of a Russian oligarch quickly falls apart. Also coming to the country is Jesse Eisenberg’s dramedy-adventure A Real Pain, set for Jan. 29, which stars Mr. Eisenberg alongside Kieran Culkin as two cousins who reunite for a wild and revelatory tour of their family’s ancestral country, Poland. Both films are Ayala Malls Cinema exclusives.

Eraserheads film to open in March

THIS March, Eraserheads: Combo On The Run will hit theaters nationwide for one weekend only, from March 21 to 23. The highly anticipated film delves into the heart and soul of the Eraserheads, the Filipino band that defined a generation. It tackles the untold story of their painful breakup and the difficult but necessary challenges they had to face to get back on stage for their historic reunion in 2022, at a time when the country was grappling with political division and uncertainties.

BBC, Disney announce Bluey animated film

DISNEY has acquired the global theatrical film rights for BBC Studios’ Emmy and BAFTA-winning series Bluey. The resulting film will be premiered worldwide in 2027. Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the film aims to deliver “the same charm and humor that made the television series a global phenomenon.” It will continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.