Entertainment News (07/12/22)

New Joo Won Netflix film out in August

THIS August, Netflix is releasing a new Korean action film entitled Carter. In this one-scene, one-cut movie, a man who remembers nothing of his past is forced by a mysterious voice to go on a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl who may be the secret to curing a deadly pandemic. Directed by Jung Byung-Gil, the film stars Joo Won. Carter will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting Aug. 5.

2022 Pinoy K-pop Star tilt this weekend

THE 2022 Pinoy K-pop Star: Hail the Icons competition will take place July 16, 5 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall onsite after holding it online this past year. Hosted by Kring Kim, the event will have five participants from both Vocal and Performance categories, who will have to compete for the crown and be hailed as the Philippines’ next ICON. The grand winner from each category will be the Philippines’ representative to the 2022 Changwon Kpop World Festival. The grand winner will also go home with P50,000, while the 2nd and 3rd place winners will get P30,000 and P20,000 respectively. A pre-show event called The Kpop Open Stage will be held at 10 a.m. by the Philippine Kpop Convention (PKCI), featuring guest performances and games to play. Tickets to the 2022 Pinoy K-pop Star: Hail the Icons event will be available at tinyurl.com/2022PKSTicket. Pre-registered audience members will have to show their e-mail confirmation to the onsite staff to get their wrist tags. Onsite registration will also be available at the event.

NIKI unveils new single and video

JAKARTA-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI unveils her new single, “Oceans & Engines,” and its accompanying video. The track will appear on her forthcoming sophomore album Nicole, which she announced will be out Aug. 12.

Sensory-friendly screening of Lightyear

SM Cares and the Autism Society Philippines (ASP) held a sensory-friendly screening of the movie Lightyear in SM North EDSA. The Lights Up, Sound Down project, supported by SM Cinema and Press Play Pictures Philippines, Inc., gives opportunities for individuals with autism to enjoy watching movies in a safe and accepting environment. Adjustments in the lights and sound are made to reduce stress and sensory sensitivity. The audience are also free to move around and make noise while watching. “It has always been our goal to create a warm, friendly, safe and inclusive experience for our children. We know that for families of children with autism, going to the movies is really a challenge. So we bring back this program for your kids to enjoy,” said Bien Mateo, SM Supermalls Senior Vice-President for Mall Operations, in a statement. To learn more, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.

Rap comedy series starts this month

THE NEW comedy series Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. The show will open with an eight-episode season, debuting with two episodes at the same time as the US on Friday, July 22, on HBO GO, and continuing with one episode each week. The series also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. All five seasons of Issa Rae’s series Insecure are also available on HBO GO. Subscribe to HBO GO online at https://www.hbogoasia.ph/ or the mobile app via the App Store or Play Store.

Pinoy student film on plastic waste makes waves

CITSALP, a Filipino animated short film about the adventures of a plastic cup that ends the life of the last whale on earth, has started to make waves in different film festivals around the world. The animated film, which runs for one minute and 47 seconds, was written and directed by Jean Evangelista, a 21-year-old Digital Filmmaking student from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, who was motivated by a video of a turtle. A year since its production, CITSALP was named as an Official Selection to approximately 50 film festivals around the world. It likewise took home the Marine Protected Area Award from the 2021 Porto Cesareo Film Festival and an Honorable Mention from the 2022 Festival del Cinema de Cefalù, both in Italy. It earned recognition as a social film from the Kinofestival Light of the World in Russia. The film emerged as the first placer at the 2021 SEAning Kabataan Short Film Contest, hosted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. It finished in second place at the 2021 Rotary PSA Festival of the Rotary Club of Circuit Makati and in the Animation Category of the 2022 SineDisipulo X Film Festival by the Cinemata film organization of the University of San Carlos Cebu.

Tawag ng Tanghalan goes onstage on Fridays

FOLLOWING successful runs in May and June, a new crop of Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT) all-star artists will take the stage of The Grand Bar and Lounge at Resorts World Manila every Friday of July. On July 15, grand finalist Anthony Castillo will take his turn on the stage followed by returning artist, Lorraine Galvez. The following week, July 22, Luis Gragera and Anne Tenorio reprise their winning tandem. And finally, closing out TNT Fridays for the month, on July 29, are Josh Labing-Isa and Shanne Gulle. The Grand Bar and Lounge is at the GF Newport Grand Wing. The show starts at 9:15 p.m. every Friday and is open to patrons 21 years old and above for a minimum cover charge of P800 consumable on food and drinks. Schedules are subject to change without prior notice.

Snakehips and Duckwrth collaborate

DJ/production duo Snakehips partner up with rapper/songwriter Duckwrth on a new track entitled “All Around The World.” The song is available across all streaming platforms via Helix Records. The single comes as Snakehips prepare to embark on a headline North American tour through July and August, where they’ll play in cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Edmonton, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and more. For tickets and full tour dates visit: https://snakehipsmusic.com/.

Diego Luna voices animated squirrel

DIEGO Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is Chip in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated action adventure DC League of Super-Pets. The film follows a squirrel named Chip who lives in Metropolis and who receives the power to shoot lightning from his paws, then powers up to help the Justice League. The film will be released in cinemas across the Philippines on July 27.