CATERER to the stars, Juan Carlo the Caterer celebrated its 30th anniversary last week with an event filled with the country’s brightest artists and a seven-course Filipino feast.

The celebration segued into a full-blown all-star concert, as it featured performances by Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, Morissette Amon, Angeline Quinto, and Aicelle Santos. All of them expressed their congratulations and gratitude to the owners, having been clients of Juan Carlo the Caterer over the years.

“I think my husband and I are part of those 30 years because they were also part of our 15 years as a couple. So I just want to say congratulations,” Ms. Velasquez said in both English and Filipino after she sang.

“Juan Carlo doesn’t just serve incredibly delicious food. They also give us joy and wonderful memories,” she also said.

The catering company’s founder, Alex Michael U. del Rosario, who named his enterprise after his son, recalled the company’s humble beginnings in 1995.

For their very first catering job, he had to borrow his father-in-law’s jeep to transport their equipment. Mr. Del Rosario also said that the plates they used for that first gig at a hospital in Batangas City were borrowed from his mother-in-law.

“Since we were just starting our catering business, I was a one-man team. I was the chef, the waiter who set up, the one who cleaned up after the catering, and even the one who washed the dishes to that extent,” Mr. Del Rosario said in Filipino during a speech at the event.

They eventually gained widespread recognition in Metro Manila after catering the grand wedding of former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. and actress Lani Mercado in 1998.

From borrowed vehicles and plates, the company now has over 50 service vehicles and 20,000 plates, said Mr. Del Rosario. What once was a one-man operation has grown into an enterprise with 214 regular staff members, 300 part-time workers, and around 500 on-call waiters.

For Juan Carlo Del Rosario, after whom the business was named, and who is now the company’s assistant vice-president, the key to its success lies in the dedication and excellence of every staff member at each event.

“Juan Carlo the Caterer’s legacy is built on passion, hard work, and the drive to be at the heart of tasteful celebrations,” he said.

“As we look towards staging more memorable moments and setting new standards for luxury, we commit to continuous delivery of world-class culinary performances and creating unforgettable memories,” he added.

During the celebration, BusinessWorld had the chance to try some of Juan Carlo the Caterer’s finest offerings — a seven-course meal that presented an elevated take on traditional Filipino cuisine, infused with some European techniques.

One thing that stood out in Juan Carlo’s offerings that night was their passion for incorporating traditional Filipino ingredients into their dishes, from kamias in the appetizer to the use of Asín Tibuok from Bohol in one of the main courses.

Although the anniversary celebration featured a top-of-the-line menu, star-studded performances, and exquisite decorations, it did not overshadow the true heart of the event: the family and the people who helped build the company over the last 30 years. — Edg Adrian A. Eva