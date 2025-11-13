InnovationOne Inc., the digital solutions arm of United Neon Media Group, has partnered with Hong Kong-based streaming platform VIU to help brands connect with viewers by embedding products and campaigns into the shows available on the platform.

“When you think of series, the typical consumer of content like that—series—it takes emotional investment, right?,” Raphael Layosa, managing director of InnovationOne Inc., told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the event.

“So, you’re able to tap into the power of that emotional investment viewers have in the content on VIU. The role of InnovationOne is to make that accessible to more brands so that they can, they have different choices.”

Mr Layosa said that the partnership is important as it allows brands to reach their consumers amid shifting viewing preferences.

He cited a Statista report, which showed that over-the-top (OTT) platforms like VIU have seen a year-on-year increase of 6% in 2025.

By 2028, OTT revenue is projected to rise to US$528 million, up from US$405 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the exposure rate, or the percentage of people who accessed television, dropped from 96.04% in 2019 to 82.34% in 2024, while video streaming platforms registered a 63.49% exposure rate, making them the third most accessed form of mass media.

Under the partnership, Mr. Layosa said that companies and brands can post advertisements on the platform in various formats, including banner ads, video ads, full-screen ads, and even extend to product placement and co-branded content.

“We are weaving the brand into the very storyline or letting the brand craft the story for the consumer so that they get that same emotional investment… That’s what creates brand love,” he said.

The partnership offers a package deal that brands can take advantage of, promising over 400,000 ad impressions through VIU display ads, including mobile interstitials and MREC banner ads.

A brand’s campaign can also be integrated into offline channels, such as billboards and display ads, through the parent company, United Neon Media Group according to Mr. Layosa.

“So that’s where you have more omnichannel integration applications, so that brands can now be part of the everyday moments that are relevant to the lives of our consumers,” Mr. Layosa said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva