The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday released the list of DOH hospitals that will serve as the primary healthcare facilities in the event of a destructive earthquake that could hit the country’s capital, also known as the “Big One”.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said that several DOH hospitals have been designated as the main healthcare access points across the four geographically divided quadrants of Greater Metro Manila in the event of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

“It depends on which hospitals are in a particular geographic area. The hospitals were not designated specifically for earthquakes or disasters,” Mr. Herbosa said in both mixed English and Tagalog during a press conference at Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, noting that some quadrants may have fewer DOH hospitals because their locations are determined by the populations they serve.

DOH said that the north quadrant covers the cities of Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, San Juan, and Mandaluyong.

It has identified the Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, and the Philippine Heart Center as the primary hospitals that will serve this quadrant.

The agency likewise tapped the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium.

The eastern quadrant, which lies closest to the West Valley Fault, covers the cities of Marikina, Pasig, Mandaluyong, and parts of Quezon City.

The DOH designated Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center to serve the eastern quadrant.

Meanwhile, the Western Quadrant covers the cities of Manila, Malabon, and Navotas, where the Tondo Medical Center was designated as one of the primary healthcare facilities.

The Southern Quadrant covers the cities of Las Piсas, Makati, Muntinlupa, Paraсaque, Taguig, the municipality of Pateros, and Pasay. The Las Piсas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) have been tapped to serve this quadrant.

Due to the expected surge in patients, the DOH hospitals will implement a 10% surge capacity.

“That means they will acquire additional beds, monitors, and personnel, some of whom will also be sourced from other hospitals,” Mr. Herbosa said.

He added that health facilities from Regions 3 and 4A, which are not expected to be largely affected by the “Big One”, will help support Metro Manila.

The DOH chief also said that the agency has started coordinating with local government-monitored and private hospitals in Metro Manila to support DOH hospitals in case of emergencies. — Edg Adrian A. Eva