WHILE Ben&Ben won this year’s top prize, Album of the Year for The Traveller Across Dimensions, at the 38th Awit Awards, it was the P-pop groups SB19 and BINI who took home the most awards. Hosted by MQuest Ventures through TV5’s music program Vibe, the awards ceremony was held on Nov. 16 at the Meralco Theater, Pasig City.

Boy group SB19’s collaboration with Gloc-9, “Kalakal,” won Music Video of the Year. It also won Best Rap/Hip-hop Recording and Best Cover Art. For the song “Moonlight” with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong, SB19 earned the Best Global Collaboration Recording nod. Individual members also clinched awards — like Favorite New Solo Artist for Stell and Favorite Solo Artist for Felip.

Meanwhile, girl group BINI won Favorite Group Artist and Most Streamed Artist of the Year. They also took home Favorite Album of the Year for Talaarawan and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Salamin, Salamin.” Their fans, called BLOOMS, received the Vibe Stan Award.

Aside from Album of the Year, Ben&Ben also took the prize for Best Performance by a Group for “Triumph.”

Lola Amour took Record of the Year and Best Alternative Recording for their hit “Namimiss Ko Na.”

Singer-songwriter Juan Karlos snagged Best Regional Recording for “Kasing Kasing” with Kyle Echarri, as well as Best Ballad Recording for “Medyo Ako” with Moira.

The Awit Awards are given annually by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

And the winner is…

The complete list of winners at the 38th Awit Awards.

Album of the Year – Ben&Ben, The Traveller Across Dimensions

Song of the Year – Cup of Joe, “Misteryoso”

Record of the Year – Lola Amour, “Namimiss Ko Na”

Best Performance by a Solo Artist – iLA, “Di Maipagkakaila”

Best Collaboration Performance – Dionela and Jay-R, “Sining”

Best Performance by a Group – Ben&Ben, “Triumph”

Best Performance by a New Group – 12th Street, “Walang Humpay”

Best Global Collaboration Recording – SB19, Ian Asher, Terry Zhong, “Moonlight”

Best Ballad Recording – Moira, Juan Karlos, “Medyo Ako”

Best Pop Recording – Maki, “Dilaw”

Best Rock Recording – Fast Pitch, “The Risk”

Best Alternative Recording – Lola Amour, “Namimiss Ko Na”

Best Musical Arrangement – Khalil Refuerzo, “Umaycan”

Best Vocal Arrangement – Luke Isnani, Felip Suson, “ache”

Best Engineered Recording – Arthur Nery, Axel Fernandez, “Segundo, Siguro”

Best World Music Recording – Overheat, Camsur Made, “Sarung Banggi”

Best Novelty Recording – Introvert Fiesta ft. AJi, “Atras Abante”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording – BINI, “Salamin, Salamin”

Best Inspirational Recording – December Avenue, “Face of God”

Best Christmas Recording – Debonair District, “Paskong Mag-Isa”

Best Rap/HipHop Recording – SB19, Gloc-9, “Kalakal”

Best Jazz Recording – Debonair District, “Careless Fools”; Alvin Cornista, “Remedios Circle”

Best R&B Recording – Jay-R, Dionela, “Sining”

Best Regional Recording – Juan Karlos, Kyle Echarri, “Kasing Kasing”; Noel Cabangon, “Umaycan”

Best Cover Art – SB19, Gloc-9, “Kalakal”

Best Music Video – SB19, Gloc-9, “Kalakal”

Best Recording by a Child or for Children – Ateneo Boys Choir, “Nasa Palad Mo”

Most Streamed Artist – BINI

People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist – Stell of SB19

People’s Voice Favorite Album – BINI, Talaarawan

People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist – BINI

Dangal ng Musikang Pilipino – Ely Buendia