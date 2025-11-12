Arts & Culture (11/12/25)

1 of 5

Intramuros Evenings stages La Voix Humaine

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Intramuros Administration have teamed up for the third installation of Intramuros Evenings, featuring Francis Poulenc’s Aubade Concerto and La Voix Humaine (The Human Voice). It is taking place on Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Centro de Turismo in Intramuros, Manila. This blend of 18th century neoclassicism and 20th century French style will be headlined by pianist Raul Sunico, with the University of Santo Tomas Symphony Orchestra providing music accompaniment. Then, under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera, Filipina soprano Armela Fortuna will breathe life into the protagonist of La Voix Humaine. The event is free and open to the public, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Choirs perform at Bridgetowne

UNDER “Project Shine,” Bridgetowne will be welcoming two school choirs to the podium area of The Victor statue. The concert will happen on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., featuring the SPCP GS Chorale Varsity of St. Paul College Pasig and Coro Javier of Xavier School. Bridgetowne is found along E. Rodriguez Ave., Pasig and Quezon City.

PPO concert welcomes pianist Mark Bebbington

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is continuing its 41st season with the concert Triumph and Thanksgiving, set for Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati City. With Grzegorz Nowak at the helm, the concert will feature works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Modest Mussorgsky. Internationally recognized pianist Mark Bebbington will be the guest, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Major, Op. 73. Tickets, priced from P1,500 to P3,000, are available at TicketWorld.

Filipinas Heritage Library provides double library access

FOR Library and Information Services Month, the Filipinas Heritage Library will open 2-for-1 library access. Two visitors can visit after paying admission for one person, or one visitor can save the free access for a second visit on another day. Free reproduction services are available for all visitors this month. This runs from Nov. 11 to 29. The library is in the Ayala Museum building in Greenbelt, Makati Ave., Makati.

UNICEF, Ang INK release Christmas cards

LIMITED-EDITION Christmas cards have been released by UNICEF, the proceeds of which will provide essential items like water kits, medicines, and ready-to-use therapeutic food, delivered to malnourished children and victims of calamities. The 2025 edition of Christmas Cards marks another partnership with Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK), a collective of children’s illustrators, with new designs that capture the unique joy of a Filipino Christmas based on Ang INK artists’ personal childhood memories. For P1,000, one can get a set of limited-edition UNICEF Christmas Cards. They are available exclusively at the UNICEF Giving Shop, UNICEF Philippines’ official e-commerce store.