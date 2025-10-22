Arts & Culture (10/22/25)

1 of 6

Kids Acts Philippines mounts musical Romeo and Juliet

AS A SEASON offering to all young adults, Kids Acts Philippines and MINT College are collaborating to present Romeo and Juliet, the Musical, on Oct. 22 and 23. The Shakespeare play is edited with additional lyrics by Luigi Nacario, with music by Eugene Belbis and stage direction by Meldrig Costuna and Luigi Nacario. It stars Noel Comia, Jr. as Romeo, and Chelsea Sangco and AC Gamo as Juliet. The two-day run will have shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Hall, St. Scholastica’s College, Manila. Tickets, priced at P1,200, can be purchased via Ticket2Me (https://ticket2me.net/KidsActsPH).

Choral performance marks tree lighting ceremony

ON THE EVENING of Oct. 24, the holiday season begins at The Peninsula Manila as its 45-foot Christmas tree comes to life in a display of lights. Music will also fill The Lobby during the ceremony at 6 p.m., with the melodies of pianist Martin Avila and The Peninsula Strings, joined by the angelic voices of the Battig Chamber Singers of St. Scholastica’s College, Manila. Children from Make-A-Wish Philippines will help light the tree. Guests are invited to enjoy a merienda buffet from 3-6 p.m. (P3,200 for adults, P1,600 for children under 12). For inquiries or further information on A Night of a Thousand Lights, call 8887-2888, extension 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit the website peninsula.com.

A symphony of K-drama

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines, together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, hosts OST Symphony II: K-Drama in Concert on Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura in Taguig City. Featuring the soundtracks of KPop Demon Hunters, Crash Landing on You, and When Life Gives You Tangerines, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will serenade audiences under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera. Performing alongside GMA artists Kyline Alcantara and Angel Guardian are Korean singer-songwriter Hong Isaac and rising artist YEGNY in this concert.

Avellana Art Gallery opens 2 shows

THE Avellana Art Gallery will be opening two shows on Oct. 25. First there is a group exhibition, Wheel Bites and Body Marks, featuring works by A.LiEN, Beejay Esber, Beng Espiritu, Crist Espiritu, Edmond Yanga, Froilan Calayag, Jerito Dela Cruz, Joey Cobcobo, Joseph Tecson, Lynyrd Paras, Rommel Celespara, Ryan Jara, and Ryan Rubio. The exhibit is set to run until November. The other show is Joseph Fraylon’s first solo exhibit, Things Behind Things Behind Things. The opening reception will be on Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Avellana Art Gallery is located on 2680 F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City.

Creepy workshop, free admission at The M

CELEBRATE Museums and Galleries Month at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila or The M, where admission is free from Oct. 21 to 26, just walk in and explore. Meanwhile, cardboard sculptor Baste Cacho is back to demonstrate how to turn ordinary cardboard boxes into fun Halloween masks in the workshop “Creepy Cardboard Creations,” on Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m. This paid workshop is suitable for individuals aged 10 and above. Get to know the museum’s collection better and join us on scheduled micro-tours of Chronologies: Selections from The M Collection, on Oct. 21 to 26, 2-2:30 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m. The M holds its version of a Halloween party with Fit Check: Fright Edition on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come in costume for a chance to win a mystery prize. Take the opportunity to test your museum smarts with Museum Mayhem, created by The M’s Education & Programs team; Color the Buwaya page, which is inspired by Rey Paz Contreras’ sculpture Buwaya, now on view in the Chronologies exhibition; or Sketch your own self‑portrait, inspired by J. Elizalde Navarro’s Gestures in the Wind (1984). Kids will get a pocket-sized Halloween activity zine for free while supplies last. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila is at the MK Tan Centre, 30th St., BGC, Taguig City.

Science gets spooky

The Mind Museum is turning up the chills this Halloween with a lineup of thrilling science and art experiences for all ages — from eerie quizzes to creepy crafts and nighttime explorations. There is the Mind Pub Quiz Night: Tatot Ato! on Oct. 24, 6 p.m. brings back the fan-favorite quiz night where teams can test their wits on scary science, spooky pop culture, and the horrors of current events. It is open for adults 18 and up. Register at bit.ly/MindPubTatotAto for P550 per person, inclusive of food and drinks. Meanwhile, families explore the freakier side of the plant kingdom through art and science with the Mind S-Cool Workshop: Bizarre Botanicals on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Register at bit.ly/BizarreBotanicalsReg for P2,000 (one child plus one adult), inclusive of museum access and workshop materials. These are just some of the special events at the museum this weekend. For more information, follow @themindmuseum on all social media platforms.

Roberto Martin Sing opens first solo exhibit

AT Gateway Gallery, artist and educator Roberto Martin Sing is having his first solo exhibition. Titled Cool Waters, it aims to embody art as “a source of peace, healing, and contemplative solace.” It reflects a decade of the artist’s discipline, rooted in the study of Old Masters’ techniques. The show runs from Oct. 18 to 25 at the Studio of Gateway Gallery, 5F Gateway Tower, Araneta City, Quezon City.

Nikon, Benilde hold free workshop

YOUNG and aspiring artists who wish to explore the power of visual storytelling are invited to a free workshop on Nov. 8. Titled “Frame by Frame,” the initiative is organized by the Photography Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and Nikon Philippines. It will be facilitated by professional photographers Forresty Garcia and Jana Francisco. “Frame by Frame” is free and open to the public, scheduled for Nov. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. It will be held at the DFSR 12th Floor of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Interested participants may register through tinyurl.com/BenildePhotoFrameByFrame.

Conrad Ricamora to star in A Chorus Line

THEATRE GROUP ASIA (TGA) has announced the casting of Tony and two-time Grammy Awards nominee Conrad Ricamora in the lead role of its Philippine staging of A Chorus Line. The Fil-Am actor is set to play Zach, the director and choreographer in the musical’s story who serves as the driving force and emotional mirror of the show. A Chorus Line will run from March 12 to 29, 2026. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.