ONE VENUE immediately comes to mind for those recalling enjoying live music in the southern part of Metro Manila. Standing tall after over two decades of welcoming artists, bands, and music lovers with open arms (and a killer sound system!) is 19 East, which is turning 22 this month.

“We’re passionate about the art of sound,” owner and musician Wowee Posadas told BusinessWorld in a Facebook message. “We constantly find ways to improve our already impressive audio quality.”

This explains 19 East’s stacked lineup every month, showing how the guest performers themselves can never really stay away from the magic of this venue.

October alone saw a number of familiar names grace the stage — MYMP, Side A, Apo Hiking Society, Freestyle, 6cyclemind, Imago, Moonstar88, and Gracenote — the majority of whom will return in November as well. Unbeknownst to many, 19 East also hosts comedy gigs, with Alex Calleja and The Comedy Crew coming over this month.

Located at Km 19, East Service Road, Muntinlupa, the physical space itself is clearly thoughtfully planned. From sound absorbers in the ceiling to acoustic panels on the walls to the impeccable lighting that elevates the atmosphere of every show, it’s easy to see how this venue has stood the test of time.

We asked Mr. Posadas how 19 East has kept itself afloat over the years — notwithstanding the universal challenge that was the pandemic.

Surprisingly, despite the venue’s impressive audio mixer and the well-maintained speaker system, his response focused more on the people behind the equipment rather than the equipment itself.

“It’s the top-of-the-line gear as well as the know-how to use it. Great tools are nothing without the proper skill set,” he said. “Huge thanks to our staff who’ve worked very hard, all the brilliant artists who’ve shared their talent, and, most of all, our beloved customers who’ve patronized 19 East throughout the years. We couldn’t have reached these milestones without them.”

He added that, though bands play in other bars, many customers prefer catching them at 19 East for the “unmatched aural experience.”

“I was a keyboard player for various bands for more than 30 years, and I had the pleasure of performing in a number of bars. In designing 19 East, I learned from those venues’ strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

CHANGES

Since the venue opened in 2003, there have been a lot of changes in the Philippines’ live music culture, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Posadas discussed some of them.

“We’re exerting effort to discover and promote new acts that will cater to a much younger crowd,” he said, referring to the shifting age demographics of music lovers — many of whom are better equipped to spread the word about live gigs online.

“Another is operating hours,” he added.

Thanks to the change in sleeping habits brought about by the pandemic, he observed that guests aren’t willing to stay up too late anymore.

“When we started, shows [would] usually last until 2 a.m. Nowadays, customers tend to go home after midnight,” he said.

This has also led to the opening of 19 Inn, a quaint space by the entrance of the bar’s front lawn. A boutique hotel with three stories and 10 rooms, its location just a few steps from the music venue, allows patrons who come from faraway places to stay the night.

Prices range from P1,300 to P1,800 a night, depending on the room size.

TRY AGAIN

Not all of 19 East’s ventures outside of the music hall have been successful, though. Mr. Posadas said that they tried offering curbside pick-up service during the pandemic, when the quarantines and lockdowns were in place, but it never really took off.

Operations were temporarily stopped, as with all live music bars, and employees had to work elsewhere while 19 East was closed.

“Actually, we survived the pandemic only because we own the lot on which 19 East sits. It would have been impossible to still be here if such was not the case,” he said.

Thankfully, once things eased again, the staff returned, and so did the market — lasting even beyond the “revenge spending” phase.

Just a cursory look at their Facebook page, which boasts nearly a million followers, will reveal how the music hall reaches full capacity at least every few weeks. Whenever this happens, 19 East welcomes guests to stay in the al fresco dining area, where a large video wall is installed so that they can still watch the show going on inside.

Back in 2023, they even expanded the hall to accommodate the crowds when popular acts come on.

‘I’M STILL STANDING’

We talk about the demand for live shows even with the advent of online platforms and digital streaming. “It is definitely there,” he noted.

“We often have sold-out nights. As long as new exciting bands continue to emerge, music venues will thrive,” he said.

“In my long experience in the music industry, I’ve never witnessed a shortage of musical talent in this country. Just browse YouTube and you’ll know what I mean.”

A musician himself when he’s not being a lawyer, Mr. Posadas heaped praise on the younger generation: “The dedication, creativity, and emotion poured by young artists into their craft are just remarkable.”

There’s a 1983 song sung by Elton John called “I’m Still Standing,” which Mr. Posadas cited as an encapsulation of 19 East’s journey over the years. Here, Elton John sings, “Don’t you know that I’m still standin’ better than I ever did? /

Lookin’ like a true survivor, feelin’ like a little kid.”

Like the song says, 19 East has been a true survivor among live music bars, standing tall and proud in the south of Metro Manila, with artists and bands coming back regularly.

“We had our share of struggles. We’re just grateful to be around after 22 years,” said Mr. Posadas who noted: “We’ll celebrate our 22nd anniversary this Nov. 27.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana

19 East is at Km 19, East Service Road, Muntinlupa. Its gigs for the month can be found on its Facebook page, with admission fee details varying per show.