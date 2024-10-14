THE 72nd Manila FAME trade show is set to feature over 400 original products by Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as look back at iconic pieces and look forward to circular production.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Mission (CITEM), the three-day fair puts Filipino home, fashion, and lifestyle products in the international limelight. It will be held from Oct. 17 to 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“Manila FAME’s 2024 edition will showcase a larger portfolio this year. We have a 30% increase in the number of exhibitors compared to last year, with close to 350 Philippine enterprises presenting a wide range of artisanal products,” CITEM executive director Leah Pulido Ocampo said at the press preview on Oct. 10 in Makati City.

She added that, while last year was their comeback from the pandemic, there will be “more vibrancy this year,” with more people, exhibitors, and buyers expected to come.

The 2023 edition generated a total of $6.6 million in export sales, with more than 4,000 local and international visitors logged throughout the event. This year, CITEM is set to welcome close to 10,000 local and international visitors.

“It will be a show of force, not only for the fashion and lifestyle industry, but the entire export community,” said Ms. Pulido Ocampo.

DIVERSITY IN SUSTAINABILITY

Manila FAME this year will center on the theme of “Reimagination.”

“It is basically about sustainability and circularity. We are looking at keywords like ‘reusability,’ ‘recyclability,’ and ‘upcyclability,’ with each designer having their own interpretation of it, so there will be diverse takes on sustainable and circular production and design,” Ms. Pulido Ocampo said.

Playful colors, traditional patterns, and rich textures will also highlight the country’s inherent artistic diversity, with the Artisans Village centered on regional MSMEs.

PJ Arañador, who is curating this section, said in a statement that the products will take inspiration from the indigenous baybayin script and from local weaves and materials.

“Our culture is unique, our heritage from our grassroots villages. And Filipino artisans proudly sustain this through their appreciation and promotion to the world,” he said.

Products will include wearables, accessories, furniture and furnishings, and lighting from Bohol, Tarlac, Bicol, Aklan, Antique, Bacolod, and Iloilo.

UNREAL YET NATURAL

The Design Commune, which culminates the product development program for Manila FAME, will be presented in two pavilions for this edition.

The home and lighting sector is curated by designers Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco, who worked with 25 local companies to develop 150 prototypes. The fashion sector is curated by designer Maco Custodio, who worked with 15 local enterprises to come up with 90 prototypes.

Ms. Nazareno told BusinessWorld that their section worked under the theme “Beyond Reality,” so that they could present “playful, imaginative, and inventive pieces.”

The display will include clay pots, rocket-shaped carpets, woven barrels, and uniquely carved closets.

For Mr. Custodio, the theme for the fashion section is “Parametrics,” referring to design based on existing organic structures, be it topography or patterns found in nature.

“The goal is to challenge the exhibitors to be curious and conscious. Narratives give products a different dimension. It creates value,” he said. The various shoes and bags on display will invite visitors to find out the inspirations and stories behind them.

NOSTALGIA AND THE NEW

There will be a few new sections of the trade show this year.

To retrace Manila FAME’s humble beginnings and pay homage to the 1980s and 1990s, the show will be introducing “Nostalgia,” a vignette of products from 22 companies and designers that have joined the fair in the past. In it will be the likes of the peacock chair, shell clutches, and sinamay hats.

“It will give context to why Manila once earned the nickname ‘the Milan of Asia’,” explained Ms. Pulido Ocampo.

On the other hand, to penetrate the fast-growing market for parts for furnishings, Manila FAME is introducing Philippine Components. It will mainly feature architectural panels and wall coverings made of paper, woven textiles, stone, shell, and other natural materials.

The setting will also introduce other parts and furnishings such as cabinet and door handles, cabrioles, and banisters, showing applications across architectural, interior, and industrial design. It will be curated by Manila FAME creative director Tony Gonzales.

Finally, pinyapel, a term coined combining pinya or piña (Filipino for “pineapple”) and papel (paper), will take center stage for one section. The sustainably sourced paper material made of discarded pineapple leaves, developed by the Design Center of the Philippines, will be shown through various applications by select local manufacturers: OMO furniture, Triboa Bay, South Sea Veneer, Calfurn, Industria, MCCA, Masaeco, Oro Handmade, Tadeco Home, and One of T.

“All of these materials and products have the potential to be picked up by buyers all over the world. It’s all about presenting them well, with good curation, to make sure they stand out,” Ms. Pulido Ocampo said.

For more information on CITEM and Manila FAME, visit fameplus.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana