CANON Marketing Philippines Inc., the local arm of the Japanese digital imaging solutions company Canon, registered an annual net sales growth of 138% in 2021, a company official, driven by large format printers, laser printers, and consumer printers.

This matches up with the tripling of the local printer market last year, which the International Data Corp. (IDC) attributed to the increase in demand and improvement in supply and production after lockdowns were lifted.

Canon Philippines is looking to expand digital services in the country by providing hybrid work solutions.

“The company has built a complete roster of imaging solutions — from cameras, printers, and complementary innovations that are designed to be consumer-friendly and fit to evolving needs; as well as provide businesses with the capabilities to adapt, collaborate better, and maximize productivity in a hybrid working environment,” said Anuj Aggarwal, Canon Philippines president and chief executive officer, in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

MobileWork DX, Canon’s new business solution, is a smart internal “one-stop company platform” that allows in-office and remote workers to collaborate. “We hope we can enable more Filipinos with innovations that are fit to their lifestyle and needs,” he said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana