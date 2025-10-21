Stories for kids at Ascott Makati

1 of 2

Adarna Books Suite offers a stay filled with children’s literature

ASCOTT MAKATI is hoping to attract families to its newest room offering which it developed in partnership with children’s book publisher Adarna House — the Adarna Books Suite.

Marla Mendoza, marketing communications head at Ascott Makati, said that they expect to cater to balikbayans and families looking for staycations from October to December.

“For the kids in those families, the Adarna Books Suite is a way for them to have extra fun during their stay,” Ms. Mendoza told BusinessWorld at the Oct. 16 launch.

The new offering is basically a two-bedroom suite, transformed into a book haven for families thanks to illustrations from Filipino children’s books like Si Laleng at ang Lakbay Paaralan, Alamat ng Ampalaya, Ang Mabait na Kalabaw, Tara, Itok! and more.

All of the artworks found in the suite were included with permission from the illustrators, namely Ara Villena, Kora Dandan-Albano, Domz Agsaway, Liza Flores, Haru Sabijon, and Rob Cham.

“Originally, we wanted to do it for Buwan ng Wika, but stuff kept getting pushed back and delayed, so we ended up doing a Florante at Laura and Ibong Adarna theme. From there it was just choosing the art and artists that would match the suite, designing how some of the things would look,” Izo Lopez, marketing lead of Adarna House, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

At the heart of the Adarna Books Suite is a cozy reading nook filled with over 20 handpicked books, ranging from picture books to graphic novels.

Ascott Makati requested for a few titles by National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, such as Si Pagong at Si Matsing, Isang Mayang Uhaw, Ang Alamat ng Palay, and The Love of Lam-Ang, so that guests could be exposed to iconic Filipino children’s literature.

“We wanted good representation across our favorite titles in the Book Nook. We tried to make the titles diverse,” Mr. Lopez said. “Some are for preschoolers; some are for middle-grade. We put one or two high-school level books.”

Teens would be interested in history and mythology-related titles like Dead Balagtas Tomo 1: Mga Sayaw ng Dagat at Lupa and Si Janus Silang at ang Tiyanak ng Tabon. Both Adarna House and Ascott Makati made sure to consider a wide age range.

Aside from helping families rediscover the richness of Filipino children’s literature, the hotel also invited Best Buddies Philippines to the launch. The non-profit organization, dedicated to fostering inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, organized a storytelling session with a group of disabled kids.

The launch of the Adarna Books Suite also coincides with Adarna House’s 45th anniversary. This led the publisher to “explore more collaborations in the second half of the year,” said Mr. Lopez.

“It’s a huge milestone for us so it makes sense for us to partner with a lot of brands. We’re picky because we really look for brands who match our vision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ascott Makati aims to continue their “high level of care for the experience of children,” said Ms. Mendoza.

Stays can be booked via 8550-3200 or 7729-8888, or through e-mail to reservations.global@the-ascott.com or frontoffice.am@the-ascott.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana