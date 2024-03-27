1 of 2

LARA LATOSA knew that women artists deserved to have a platform to tell their stories, even now when representation has improved.

In 2023, she submitted a proposal to Conrad Manila hotel for a show that mixed the perspectives of female veteran and upcoming artists. It would allow these women to express their thoughts, experiences, and wisdoms.

“I wanted to create a special show that highlights the beauty, creativity, and talent of female artists in a male-dominated industry,” Ms. Latosa told BusinessWorld.

As both co-curator and featured artist in the latest installment of Conrad Manila’s “Of Art and Wine” series, Ms. Latosa found it more pressing to put up the exhibit when she realized most of the artists she knew were men.

“Over the years, every time it’s International Women’s Month, there are definitely more women-led shows all over, and just more women overall who are becoming known in the arts scene. But I still find it important to provide a platform for individual female voices to be heard,” she added.

“Breaking the Glass Canvas,” an aptly titled collection of 28 works, was launched at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C on March 19.

Co-curated by Nestor Jardin, it features works by painter Lydia Velasco, mother-of-pearl sculptor Anita Del Rosario, painter Addie Cukingnan, comic surrealist Flor Baradi, abstract artist Meneline Wong, realist painter Celeste Lecaroz, jewelry artist Helena, surrealist Irish Galon, and environmental artist Lara Latosa.

Each of the nine artists were told to choose works that depict their “message to the younger generation, namely women who will see their works.”

“Others offer their perspectives as mothers or as women pursuing their passions,” Ms. Latosa told members of press during the launch. “My three works are each dedicated to myself, to my mom, and to my sister.”

She shows this through the use of abstract waves, each with their own character. They are also a tribute to the natural state of water, tying into her advocacy as an environmentalist.

For mother-of-pearl sculptor Anita Del Rosario, inspiration can be found everywhere. “Everything I create is from the heart,” she said. Her Inang Perlas sculpture, for example, summons feminine strength and grace in each curve.

Flor Baradi takes a different approach. The surrealist’s work Jupiter’s Muse Io in the Celestial Future and Audrey depicts renowned figures of beauty in a whimsical, playful manner.

“My ‘grotesque’ series is about women empowerment, being true to yourself and embracing your uniqueness. They’re a bit ugly for some but they just show that you are your own self, your own beauty,” she said.

The exhibit is on view until May at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C.

— Brontë H. Lacsamana