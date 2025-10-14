THE EIGHT-FILM roster of the 51st Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) competition is now complete.

The first four films in the lineup were announced last July. The final four which complete eight festival films are:

• I’m Perfect (Nathan Studios), director Sigrid Bernardo’s romance drama starring Earl Amaba, Kristel Go, Sylvia Sanchez, Lorna Tolentino, Janice de Belen, and Joey Marquez;

• Love You So Bad (ABS-CBN Film Productions, GMA Pictures, and Regal Entertainment). A romcom directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and starring Bianca De Vera, Will Ashley, and Dustin Yu;

• UnMarry (Quantum Films, Cineko Productions), a drama by director Jeffrey Jeturian, starring Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo and Eugene Domingo; and,

• Bar Boys: After School (901 Studios), director Kip Oebanda’s coming-of-age drama starring Carlo Aquino, Kean Cipriano, Rocco Nacino, Enzo Pineda, Klarisse de Guzman, and Sassa Gurl.

They join the first four official entries:

• Call Me Mother (Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company, and Viva Films), Jun Robles Lana’s dramedy starring Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre;

• Manila’s Finest (MQuest Ventures), Raymond Red’s crime thriller starring Piolo Pascual, Enrique Gil, Joey Marquez, and Romnick Sarmienta;

• Rekonek (Reality MM Studios), Jade Castro’s family drama starring Carmina Villaroel, Gloria Diaz, Alexa Miro, Gerald Anderson, and Zoren Legaspi; and,

• Shake, Rattle, and Roll: Evil Origins (Regal Entertainment), with Shugo Praico, Joey De Guzman, and Ian Loreños directing segments of the long-running horror anthology series, starring an ensemble cast made up of Ivana Alawi, Fyang Smith, Loisa Andallo, Ashley Ortega, Ysabel Ortega, Elijah Alejo, Carla Abellana, Marilyn Reynes, Janice de Belen, Francine Diaz, Kaila Estrada, Richard Gutierrez, Ryan Bang, Seth Fedelin, JM Ibarra, and Dustin Yu.

The 51st edition of the MMFF will open on Dec. 25 in theaters nationwide.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mmffofficial. — Brontë H. Lacsamana