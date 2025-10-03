An architectural gem restored: PICC reopens to the public

1 of 3

THE Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) has reopened its doors following an extensive, six-month renovation, in time for its 50th anniversary and the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit in 2026.

The PICC, considered Asia’s first international convention center and a National Cultural Treasure, was designed by Leandro V. Locsin who was later named National Artist for Architecture.

Restoration of the convention center began in March. The refurbished convention center was unveiled to select guests on Sept. 30.

The PICC was constructed with the issuance of Presidential Decree No. 520 in 1974 and completed in less than two years and inaugurated in September 1976, just before its first major event, the 1976 IMF–World Bank Meeting that October.

PICC general manager Nicolette Ann P. Cruz said in a speech that it “celebrates a space where tradition meets modernization.”

“From curated art pieces to upgraded meeting rooms and facilities, every detail is intended to elevate the guest experience while honoring the building’s architectural integrity,” she said.

It is set to be the venue for the ASEAN Summit in 2026. Upgrades made to prepare for the event are “state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, energy-efficient lighting, high-speed Wi-Fi, and enhanced security.”

Heritage experts, architects, engineers, and artisans collaborated to preserve architect Mr. Locsin’s original brutalist vision while introducing contemporary upgrades, according to Ms. Cruz.

She told BusinessWorld during the tour that the entire 12-hectare complex was improved. For example, the Delegation Lobby’s 3,068 droplights were fitted with new bulbs, while the ceiling was hand-painted with metallic powder to recapture its brilliance.

The Plenary Hall features refurbished wood panels, ceilings, doors, and seating, each chair fitted with new brass seat numbers. The Reception Hall has newly polished globule chandeliers and ornamented ceilings and refreshed fabric walls and woodwork.

Artworks in the PICC now also have better lighting due to the improvements, including National Artist Arturo Luz’s two sculptures: the steel Gride in the Plenary Hall and Reception Hall lobby and the Anito accompanied by APEC sculptures in the Courtyard.

Also among the permanent selection of artworks from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas collection are the Pagdiriwang mural by National Artist Jose Joya and the Sungka benches by National Artist Napoleon Abueva, all now better lit.

The PICC can now welcome gatherings like global conferences, conventions, meetings, graduation ceremonies, and personal milestones, with the goal to “set the stage for the future of the country’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana