BALLET Philippines (BP) is revisiting a beloved childhood classic to greet the Christmas season this year.

For Peter Pan, the dance company will interpret J.M. Barrie’s children’s tale in a manner Filipinos will appreciate, according to BP artistic director Mikhail “Misha” Martynyuk.

It cannot be compared to other versions, including the Disney animated film from 1953, Mr. Martynyuk told the press at the launch on Nov. 5. He said that the ballet is strictly an adaptation of the original story, with its own completely new libretto and music. “I didn’t look at any Peter Pan productions by other companies. I read the book, studied places and details, then I made a draft. So, it doesn’t make sense to compare,” he said.

The Russian choreographer also said that the goal of BP’s Peter Pan is to “share something positive and joyful.” Meant for Filipino families to enjoy, it leans into strong familial bonds, particularly Wendy’s nurturing role and dedication towards her brothers.

“Our dancers are fully immersed in this ballet, and I believe that audiences, too, will feel a sense of childhood wonder as they reconnect with their favorite characters,” he said.

The story revolves around Peter Pan, a mischievous boy who can fly, taking Wendy Darling and her two brothers John and Michael on an adventure in Neverland, where they encounter fairies and pirates and Captain Hook.

Audience members can expect whimsical designs and vibrant colors in the costumes, designed by BP’s costume designer Eleanora Martynyuk.

As part of BP’s tradition of Christmas performances, the ballet aims to “welcome the season with cheer and festivity.”

It will also be a nostalgic revisiting of the story as the last time BP took on the story of Peter Pan was in 2015.

To keep things exciting and fresh, five sets of dancers will perform for each of the five shows. Principal dancers Ian Ocampo and Jemima Reyes as Peter Pan and Wendy lead one set, with Emmerson Evangelio and Eduardson Evangelio as John and Michael.

At the media preview, where they showed a short glimpse of an early scene where Wendy and her brothers are playing at home, the four demonstrated the cheerful nature of the ballet. The two leads then performed a tender pas de deux.

Ballet Philippines President Kathleen Liechtenstein told BusinessWorld that Peter Pan will “bring the magic of Christmas to the stage to delight young and old alike.”

“The libretto, music, costumes, choreography, and sets are all completely new. It will be an entirely original take on this beloved tale, basically our Christmas gift to everyone,” she said.

Peter Pan continues the ballet company’s seasonal theme of relevé, which means to rise above challenges. It will run from Dec. 6 to 8 at The Theatre at Solaire, Parañaque.

Tickets are available at http://www.ballet.ph and via Ticketworld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana