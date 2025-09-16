Entertainment News (09/16/25)

1 of 5

Cavetown releases new single, announces album

UK-BORN singer-songwriter, and producer Cavetown (real name: Robin Skinner) has released a new single titled “Rainbow Gal.” Along with a music video, the synth track is a love song inspired by his relationship. It reflects on the grounding comfort his partner brings to him even from afar. Cavetown has also announced his forthcoming album, Running With Scissors, set for release on Jan. 16, 2026 via Futures Music Group. “Rainbow Gal” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Disney and Pixar’s Elio to debut on Disney+

THE ANIMATED FILM by Disney and Pixar, Elio, is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 17. The space-based story follows Elio Solís, an imaginative, alien-obsessed boy who makes first contact with extraterrestrials. When they mistake him for Earth’s leader, he is thrust into his lifelong dream of communing with aliens. The film will be released on Disney+ this week.

Films on EJKs headline human rights festival

SHORT FILMS and documentaries on extrajudicial killings (EJKs) amid the Philippines’ war on drugs will be screened for free at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The screenings are part of the 2025 Benilde Human Rights, Democracy, and Peace Festival. The lineup includes Basurero (2019) by Eileen Cabihing, Alunsina (2020) by Kiri Dalena, and Iiyak ang Langit (2025) by Kasharelle Javier and Monica Calderon. The event, slated for Sept. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. It will be held at the MCAD Multimedia Room, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga St., Malate, Manila. For more information, visit facebook.com/MCADManila.

Sanya Lopez drops ‘Hot Maria Clara’ club mix

GMA ACTRESS and singer Sanya Lopez has released a club mix of her 2022 hit, “Hot Maria Clara.” Ms. Lopez said in a statement that the song’s lasting appeal is due to its powerful message. “For me, a Hot Maria Clara is a woman who has the balance of being conservative and modern,” she explained. It has been given new life with the updated party track version that is now available on digital platforms nationwide.

K-drama Would You Marry Me? out in October

A NEW Korean romcom series is set to premiere on Disney+ next month. Titled Would You Marry Me?, it stars Choi Woohsik as a fourth-generation heir to Korea’s oldest bakery, and Jung Somin as a local designer who has recently separated from her fiancé. The two must pretend to be a happily married couple to be eligible for a luxury townhouse won via a newlywed lottery. The series drops on Disney+ on Oct. 10.