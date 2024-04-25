Disney, Nat’l Geographic mark Earth Month

THE WALT DISNEY Co. and National Geographic recently started a new global cross-platform campaign, ourHOME, in time for Earth Month. The campaign will spotlight efforts internally and externally that help protect, restore, and cele-brate the Earth. Disney+ marks the occasion with the launch of an ourHOME content collection, featuring storytellers and content creators celebrating the planet, including the critically acclaimed series Queens, A Real Bug’s Life, and Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.

QCinema introduces 2024 QCShorts filmmakers

THE QCINEMA International Film Festival recently presented its roster of six filmmakers and their projects selected for the 2024 QCShorts program. The works of the grantees delve into themes of grief, labor, justice, public image, re-demption, perfection, and romance, offering unique perspectives on the human condition. They are Nicole Rosacay’s Alaga, Gilb Baldoza’s Kinakausap ni Celso Ang Diyos, Kukay Bautista Zinampan’s RAMPAGE! o ang parada, Joseph Dominic Cruz’s Refrain, Sam Villa-real’s Supermassive Heavenly Body, and Whammy Alcazaren’s WATER SPORTS. According to a release, the batch has a strong inclination for post-production, deep interest in mixed media techniques, and a keen awareness of genre and the ways in which it can be subverted to reveal the distinctly Filipino. For more details on QCShorts this year, visit QCinema’s social media pages.

Samsonite launches trade-in campaign

TO GET in style but also give back to the environment, shoppers are invited to participate in Samsonite’s annual Luggage Trade-in campaign. By bringing in pre-loved luggage — any brand, size, and condition — to select Samsonite stores until June 15, one can get a discount of up to 35% off Niar and Astra models (while stocks last). Building on last year’s success, materials from the traded-in luggage will be repurposed into sustainable school chairs through a continuing partnership with Envirotech Philippines, a recycling company specializing in producing products from plastic waste. In partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, Samsonite will also donate P100 for every trade-in transaction.

Sponge Cola releases track inspired by K-drama

FILIPINO band Sponge Cola has just dropped a pop-rock anthem inspired by Queen of Tears, a hit Korean drama on Netflix. The single, “Tatlong Buwan,” explores a couple’s journey towards healing and reconnection. It echoes the familiar narrative of the K-drama leads played by superstars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. According to Yael Yuzon, Sponge Cola’s lead vocalist and guitarist, the song serves as “a love letter, epistolary, or even a midnight soliloquy for one person.” “Tatlong Buwan” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Spotify presents interactive K-pop experience

YOUR K-Pop Persona is a new interactive experience that celebrates the K-Pop fandom, launched by music streaming platform Spotify. Here, fans can discover and embrace what their ideal fan role would be in a K-Pop group. It can be unlocked via spotify.com/yourkpoppersona on a mobile device, after which there are a series of questions that will help determine the appropriate fan role. Test takers can be the main visual, the main vocal, the main rapper, the main dancer, or the trainee. Spotify users will then receive a digital photocard with the results, which can be customized before sharing and comparing on social media.

Inayah releases new album

EMPIRE Records artist Inayah has released her anticipated album Wait, There’s More, composed of 10 tracks. The album aims to capture the beauty of the multi-dimensional woman, exemplified by the most recent single, “Hot Sauce.” For Inayah, this song is “the epitome of top tier confidence, particularly when someone does you wrong,” according to her official statement. Meanwhile, her previous hit single, “For the Streets,” is an anti-love rendition of Fantasia’s R&B classic “When I See You.” Wait, There’s More is out now on all streaming platforms.