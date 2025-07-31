AHEAD of the ArteFino Fair opening on July 31, the artisanal trade fair cooked up something else (literally), the ArteFino Lounge.

Daily until Aug. 3, the ArteFino Lounge features a collaboration with chefs Angelo Comsti and Don Baldosano’s Offbeat Bistro. Their new venture opened just a few months ago, featuring dishes that the chefs either grew up with, or Mr. Comsti has researched in his capacity as a food writer.

“This happened because we got word of a story that Angelo was doing research at the Lopez Library for heirloom and heritage recipes rooted in Philippine history,” said Marimel Francisco, ArteFino co-founder in a speech on July 25, at a tasting at the Chef’s Table at Rockwell’s Balmori Suites.

ArteFino Lounge, held a few floors below the main fair, will feature jewelry and accessories from ARAO, Caro Wilson, Golden Monstera, Katha Pilipinas, and Peewee Benitez. The preview and tasting also allowed us to see some furniture and home decor pieces which are also to be sold at the lounge.

The menu features small plates like Rizal Province’s take on meatloaf called Monghe (minced pork, cheese, homemade banana ketchup, toyomansi cream; P580) and Bread and Butter (beef fat Kabayan bread, crab fat butter, fried sweet potato leaves; P250). Unfortunately, these were the only courses we were able to enjoy because we had to leave early, but we’ll say that the Monghe was much better than expected with a dense, forward meat flavor; while the Bread and Butter, still warm, was incredibly rich and very indulgent (thanks to the contrast between the beef fat brushed on the crust; then the crab fat butter giving a hearty kick).

There’s more to look forward to, such as the TNT Pancit (noodles tossed in crab fat, egg yolk, smoked queso de bola, and shrimp salad; P490), and Lengua at Tinapa (tongue with smoked fish mayo, gribiche, and brioche). For the sides, they’ve got rice (plain, garlic, and Inihaw na Baboy Rice: smoked rice, egg, pork belly, and garlic chips) as well as a winged bean and egg salad. Big plates include a Seabream Miswa (noodle) dish, and a Steak Adobo. Prices range from P450 for fried chicken inasal — grilled chicken — to P2,400 for the steak adobo. Dessert selections include Mamon Tres Leches and Mais (Corn) Ice Cream.

“A lot of these recipes are rooted in our history,” said Ms. Francisco. “We value heritage and craft. We have not featured the culinary arts [in ArteFino], which is an art form in itself. Why not put a spotlight on that this year?”

Entrance to ArteFino will cost P150. One hundred percent of the ticket sales go towards HeArteFino, their nonprofit arm that awards grants to small artisanal brands. — Joseph L. Garcia