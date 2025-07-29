Entertainment News (07/29/25)

1 of 9

FOCAP hosts special screening of WPS documentary

THE Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) will host a special screening of the documentary Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea on Aug. 1 at the Power Plant Cinema, Rockwell, Makati. There will be a talkback with the documentary’s director Baby Ruth Villarama, producer Chuck Gutierrez, and Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela after the screening. The documentary showcases the efforts and struggles of Filipinos in staking their claim in the hotly contested West Philippine Sea (WPS) and South China Sea. Tickets are on sale (on a first come, first served basis) at P1,000 each. To register, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/FOCAPFoodDelivery.

GMA Pictures releases horror film P77

ON July 30, GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs will release a psychological horror film called P77 by the acclaimed makers of Firefly, Green Bones, and Mallari. Starring Barbie Forteza in her first lead role in a horror film, and award-winning child actor Euwenn Mikaell, P77 delves into the realm where the worst nightmares happen while wide awake. The story revolves around Luna (Ms. Forteza), a cruise ship chambermaid who has to quit her job to attend to her sick brother (Mr. Mikaell), which leads them to seek refuge in an empty condo, Penthouse 77. It also stars veteran actors Jackielou Blanco, Carlos Siguion-Reyna, Gina Pareño, Rosanna Roces, Chrome Cosio, and JC Alcantara. The film has been rated R-13 by the MTRCB.

Robinsons Galleria offers movie deals

ROBINSONS GALLERIA is celebrating the 45th anniversary of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) with movie blockbuster deals. Until Aug. 17, moviegoers can enjoy up to 45% off on Robinsons Movieworld tickets at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas.

Manny Jacinto on Freakier Friday world tour

BODY-SWAPPING chaos returns as Disney’s movie Freakier Friday hits Philippine cinemas on Aug. 6. As part of the film’s official promotional world tour, Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is flying to Manila for a special appearance at SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium on Aug. 5. Mr. Jacinto is part of the cast of Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 hit, which again stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and Mark Harmon.

Tame Impala returns with new single

TAME IMPALA (aka Kevin Parker) is back with the release of “End of Summer,” his first recording for new label Columbia Records. The song sees him drawing from the deep, rich history of dance music and harkens back to the acid house summer of 1989 and to the free rave parties of the mid-1990s. “End of Summer” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Cadbury raffles ENHYPEN experience

CADBURY is giving fans of ENHYPEN a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a K-pop experience in South Korea through the “One, Two Connect in Korea with Cadbury and ENHYPEN” raffle promo. By purchasing at least P200 worth of Cadbury Dairy Milk products, fans will have a chance to meet ENHYPEN in person and win exclusive merchandise through weekly draws which are held up to Aug. 26. The grand draw will be held on Sept. 5.

Culture Wars drops new single

FOLLOWING on the success of their hit song “Typical Ways,” Austin-based alt-rock band Culture Wars is back with a new single, “Lies.” This is an anthemic track about the heart-breaking betrayal and lies of an unfaithful partner, showcasing frontman Alex Dugan’s vocal range. It also teases the band’s forthcoming album, If not now, when? “Lies” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Shangri-La Plaza launches Culture in Focus

SHANGRI-LA Plaza Mall’s latest initiative, “Culture in Focus,” aims to bring art and culture through film and other forms of expression to the public. The first in its series of film events was the International Silent Film Festival. The next events lined up under this program are Cinemalaya, Cine Europa, animation showcases, workshops, DJ nights, and more.

Make-roscope kits arrive at Toys R Us

TO HELP enrich science and math education, Jeremake Innovations, Inc., has announced the arrival of its Make-roscope kits at flagship Toys R Us stores across Metro Manila. The Make-roscope is a keychain microscope kit that encourages children to discover the intricacies of plants, insects, and various materials. Children can examine a leaf and see the veins that help carry nutrients, or look at sugar granules to appreciate their crystal formation. Its initial rollout covers three major locations: Toys R Us TriNoma (Quezon City), Toys R Us Power Plant Mall (Makati City), and Toys R Us – Robinsons Magnolia (Quezon City).