Entertainment News (12/10/24)

Facebook Live event for pet parents

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM is set to host The Uninvited: Guard our Furkids from the Next Parasites, a Facebook Live event on Dec. 12, 6 p.m. The event will provide pet owners with expert advice on protecting their pets from parasites such as fleas, mites, and heartworms. Featuring a veterinarian from the Philippine Animal Hospital Association as a special guest, the session will include practical tips, interactive games, and prizes. Influencers Angel Dei and Adrian Insigne, along with pet communities and partner veterinarians, will also join the discussion to share insights and experiences.

Armi Millare, Ena Mori to perform at Newport

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS presents the show Sips & Sounds at El Calle Food and Music Hall on Dec. 13, 8 p.m. Solo singers Armi Millare and Ena Mori will deliver a night of live music celebrating OPM hits, good food, and drinks. Armi Millare is known for songs like “Oo,” “Tadhana,” and “Unti-Unti” and her latest singles “Roots” and “Say It Again.” Filipino-Japanese pop singer Ena Mori, whose hits include “Fall Inlove!” and “King Of The Night!,” recently won the Rule Breaker Award at the 2024 Billboard Philippines Women in Music event and topped NME Asia’s Best Albums in 2022 with Don’t Blame The Wild One!. Admission to the concert is free.

Jungkook docuseries premieres on Disney+

BTS member Jungkook’s three-part docuseries, Jungkook: I Am Still – The Original, is now streaming on Disney+. The series chronicles Jungkook’s evolution from being a BTS member to solo artist, capturing eight months of his journey as he records, performs, and films for his debut solo album, Golden. Set in New York, London, and Seoul, the series highlights Jungkook’s artistry, offering fans an intimate look at his whirlwind promotional tour. An extended cut of the theatrical release, The Original features 55 minutes of exclusive content, including performances of tracks like “Still With You” and “Shot Glass of Tears,” interviews with his dancers, and behind-the-scenes footage.

The Itchyworms returns to Japan for 2025 tour

FILIPINO BAND The Itchyworms is returning to Japan with their Akin Ka Na Lang… Japan! Tour which will run from Jan. 17 to 19, 2025. The tour will feature performances at Mr. Back in Saitama, Heaven’s Door in Sangenjaya, and Gamuso in Asagaya. The band promises a fresh setlist featuring more English-language tracks from their early catalog and surprises for fans. Following the Japan shows, the band plans to expand their international reach with tours across Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Unis unveils exclusive photocards for Filipino fans

SOUTH KOREAN girl group Unis has announced the release of exclusive photocards for their Filipino fans. Fans can now purchase a special bundle featuring two CURIOUS albums — Glow-Z and New-Z — for P1,499. Each album includes a photobook, CD-R, envelope, stickers, one random photocard, one special photocard, and a folded poster. Also, fans will receive two extra random, Philippine-exclusive photocards only available through this bundle via Universal Records’ Lazada and Shopee accounts.