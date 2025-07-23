Arts & Culture (07/23/25)

Santiago Bose book launch in Baguio

THE book Santiago Bose: Painter, Magician, written by Lilledeshan Bose and Patrick Flores and published in 2024 by ArtAsiaPacific in Hong Kong, will have an official launch in Baguio City this week. The book provides a glimpse into the life and artistic practice of artist, educator, and community organizer Santiago Bose. His legacy will be celebrated at the book launch on July 24, 4:30 p.m., at Balanghai ni Ikeng Independent Cinema in Ili-Likha, Baguio City. It will feature a conversation between the two authors. The book is available for purchase in Silverlens Manila and Silverlens New York.

Filipino music concert at Yuchengco Museum

TO celebrate Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino, the concert DILAAB at the Yuchengco Museum will offer an evening surrounded by over a thousand candles and the warm, nostalgic sounds of the Musiko Filipino Rondalla. The group will perform beloved Filipino folk, traditional, and pop songs. It will take place on July 26, with two performances at 6 and 8:30 p.m. at the Main Gallery, YSpace at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Presented by Sanghimig Performing Arts Events, each show will have limited seats. Guests must reserve online beforehand, with tickets costing P2,000 at regular price, P1,600 for seniors and persons with disabilities, and P1,000 for students.

National Theatre Live’s Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire

THE CCP National Theatre Live program is set to premiere another pair of cutting-edge plays on screen this July: Hamlet and A Streetcar Named Desire. The former follows Prince Hamlet’s slow descent to madness after his father’s ghosts reveal the truth about his own death. The play stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. This Shakespeare play was directed by Lyndsey Turner in 2015. It will be screened on July 29, 6 p.m., at Glorietta 4, Cinema 4, in Makati City. Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby, and Ben Foster lead the cast in Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire. It centers on a Southern belle who seeks refuge with her sister and her brother-in-law. From director Benedict Andrews, this production was filmed in 2014. It will be screened at Ayala Malls Vertis North, Quezon City, and Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu, both on July 29, 6 p.m. Regular ticket prices are P300 in Makati and Cebu, and P350 in Vertis North, with student ticket prices at P150 upon presentation of valid ID.

Student discounts for Peter and the Wolf

STUDENTS can avail of a 50% discount on tickets for the Aug. 3, 7 p.m., show of Peter and the Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood, a co-production of Ballet Philippines, Repertory Philippines, and the Manila Symphony Orchestra. The show will be a fusion of music, drama, and dance. The first part, Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, has each character represented by a corresponding instrument in the orchestra. The second part, the ballet Little Red Riding Hood, features the compositions of French conductor Camille Saint-Saens and Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg. To avail of the discount, visit TicketWorld and enter the following promo code upon purchase: PETERAUG37PMSTUDENT50. A valid ID must be shown upon entry.

Dance production examines the power of algorithm

SET to explore the connection between education, artistry, and social media in the field of dance, the upcoming show Echoes: Moving Beyond the Current will present choreographic experimentation. This thesis production by students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Arts, Culture, and Performance is a 90-minute show that will be staged at the 5F Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus. Performances will be on Aug. 8 and 9, at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. Tickets are priced at P300 for Benildeans and P350 for visitors. Register via tinyurl.com/ECHOESMovingBeyondTheCurrent.

MSO to stage Brazilian guitar and cello concert

THE concert Brazilian Guitar and Cello will be held on Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Bayanihan Hall, Creative Arts Centre of British School Manila, BGC, Taguig City. The featured artists are guitarist Fabio Zanon, cellist Fabio Presgave, and soprano Stephanie Quinton, with Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conductor Marlon Chen at the helm. This is a presentation of the Manila Symphony Orchestra Foundation, Inc. and Standard Insurance, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil through the Guimarães Rosa Institute and the Embassy of Brazil. Tickets, priced from P800 to P3,500, are available via TicketWorld.

BOGT Philippines production goes to Monaco

BE OUR GUEST Theatricals (BOGT) Philippines is staging its production, 13th of September, at the 18th Mondial du Théâtre in Monaco, marking its fourth time on an international stage. It first went to Canada in 2019 and Germany in 2021 and 2022. Set for Aug. 20 to 27, the production was adapted by playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc from Lanie Robertson’s The Insanity of Mary Girard. It will be directed by Riki Benedicto, with Andoy Ranay in the lead role of Mary Girard, and Lao Rodriguez and Drew Espenocilla as co-stars.

GMG announces Dear Evan Hansen tour cast

GMG PRODUCTIONS has announced the full cast for the Manila leg of the international tour of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The UK touring production of the award-winning musical is set to open this September at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Ellis Kirk will star as Evan Hansen, with Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Zoë Athena as Zoë Murphy, Helen Anker as Cynthia Murphy, Hal Fowler as Larry Murphy, Rhys Hopkins as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson as Jared Kleinman, and Olivia-Faith Kamau as Alana Beck. The production also extended its run to a full month and will now run from Sept. 4 to Oct. 5 at Solaire.